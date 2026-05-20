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Develon Reveals Next Gen of Its Largest Articulated Dump Truck, the DA45-7

The cab has been "completely reimagined" with an automotive-style design. Develon also added advanced production and safety tech.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 20, 2026
The new DA45-7 articulated dump truck
The new DA45-7 articulated dump truck
Develon

Develon has unveiled the next generation of its DA45 articulated dump truck, the largest in its lineup, with a redesigned cab and new production and safety technology.

The new DA45-7’s interior layout has been “completely reimagined,” says Jay Patel, Develon product manager.

“The truck’s interior transitioned from a traditional heavy-equipment feel to a high-end, automotive-inspired environment.”

The cab comes with heating and air conditioning and adjustable heated air-suspension seat. The standard 12-inch touchscreen is designed to give a clear view of machine data, status updates and settings. Develon positioned the monitor at the operators’ eye level, so they can keep their focus on the route ahead. The monitor shows real-time operational gauges such as speed, rpms, fuel and DEF levels and consumption rates, as well as engine and hydraulic-oil temperature and camera feeds.

The following advanced functions are also viewable in real-time on the monitor:

  • Active payload measuring system — Displays the weight of each load to prevent overloading and underloading.
  • Gradient meter — Monitors the machine’s incline and pitch for increased safety and to prevent tipping.

Develom Da45 7 Adt Qw9 A8486DevelonFor added safety, the 89,508-pound-payload ADT gets a new Auto-Hold brake function. The system automatically engages the brakes and puts the truck into neutral when the operator presses the Auto-Hold button. This comes in handy when loading and unloading, to keep the truck stationary.

When the operator engages drive and accelerates, the hold brake is automatically released.

The function also helps on hills. The operator no longer needs to use both feet when going uphill, the company says, and the brake releases automatically when driveline torque is enough to create forward motion.

In keeping with the automotive style, the parking brake switch has been updated to a lever. The operator pulls the lever to set the brake and presses it down to release it.

Develon Da45 7 Adt ControlDevelon

The DA45-7 runs on a 483-net-horsepower Scania engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter to meet Tier 4 Final emission standards.

Other features on the new artic include:

  • Front-mounted turning ring — distributes weight evenly to the front axle even during maximum steer articulation.
  • Free-swinging rear tandem bogie — maintains six-wheel ground contact and power distribution on difficult terrain.
  • Hydro-gas front suspension system — delivers self-leveling and advanced shock absorption for a smoother ride.
  • Automatic central lubrication system.
  • Bed heater — keeps material from sticking to the body.
  • Adjustable steering column.
  • Standard radio with MP3, digital audio and Bluetooth.
  • Adjustable heated mirrors.
  • All-around rails.
  • Ground-level fluid fill points and gauges.
  • Tilting cab for service access.
  • Grouped hydraulic test ports.
  • Standard My Develon fleet management telematics — remotely monitors fuel usage, machine health, productivity and other data via phone app or web browser. It also displays active payload measuring data so contractors can ensure trucks are being filled to capacity and not overloaded.

Develon DA45-7 ADT Specs

  • Net weight: 67,241 lbs.
  • Payload: 89,508 lbs.
  • Engine: 482.8-net-hp Scania DC13
  • Dump body volume: 34 cu. yds.
  • Max torque: 1,750.2 lb-ft
  • Max travel speed: 34.2 mph
  • In-cab sound level: 71 dB(A)

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

 

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