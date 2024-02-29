Weiler Inc. has acquired the rights to manufacture and distribute self-propelled sweepers following a new agreement with Smith Challenger Manufacturing and Services Inc.

Smith Challenger is the designer and current manufacturer of the SCM 400 Super Broom. Under the new agreement, the broom will be Weiler branded and sold and serviced exclusively through the Caterpillar dealer network. The new product complements Weiler’s existing lineup of equipment for the heavy highway, commercial paving and quarry markets.

The SCM 400 weighs approximately 8,200 pounds and is powered by a 74-horsepower Kohler Tier 4 Final engine. Including the brush assembly, it is 16 feet, 6 inches long.

The heated and air-conditioned cab offers good visibility from the front and the rear. A brush variable speed control allows the operator to be in control of the sweeping operation.

The cab tilts for easy maintenance. Several patent-pending features, including a brush float system, help extend the lifespan of the brush.

Commenting on the transition, Keith Smith, owner of Smith Challenger, said, “My goal, along with the Smith Challenger Team, was to design and build the best possible user-friendly and durable Front Mount Sweeping Machine. The SCM 400 Super Broom has become just that. The time has come to provide the means to make the SCM 400 more available. I am very confident that Weiler will provide the manufacturing, engineering and marketing that is necessary. Thank you to Weiler and customers for their interest and support.”

Weiler plans to begin production of the self-propelled sweeper at its facility in Knoxville, Iowa, in late 2024.

“Our dealers have long been asking for Weiler to manufacture a self-propelled sweeper. Smith Challenger has a reputation for building an innovative and heavy-duty sweeper,” said Weiler President and CEO Pat Weiler. “We are excited to build upon that platform and provide our dealers and customers with a high-performance and durable product to meet their sweeping needs.”



