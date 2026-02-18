Quick Data: Top-Selling Rollers of 2025

Models from BOMAG, Caterpillar, Dynapac, Hamm, Volvo and Wacker Neuson remained popular among buyers of new and used financed rollers last year.

Feb 18, 2026
Cat Roller Cm20240326 209fd A05e6
Caterpillar

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

New and used single-drum vibratory compactor sales increased over the last year, while sales of double-drum models declined, according to Fusable’s latest EDA finance data.

Buyers financed 2,996 rollers from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, including 1,599 double-drum vibratory models and 1,397 single-drum vibratory models.

Single-drum models saw significant gains, rising 28.2% from the 1,090 units sold during the same period last year, while double-drum sales decreased 6.5%, from 1,710 the previous year.

Caterpillar, Hamm and Dynapac held their positions as the top three sellers of new financed models during the period, while Wacker edged out BOMAG to move into the fourth position.

ManufacturerSingle Drum RollersDouble Drum RollersTotal New Financed Rollers Sold
Cat4556281,083
Hamm365323688
Dynapac153114267
Wacker Neuson18242260
BOMAG130127257

 The top-selling single-drum models, based on the number of units financed, were:

  1. Cat CS10 GC
  2. Cat CS11 GC
  3. Volvo SD115B
  4. Hamm HC70I
  5. Hamm HC100I

Buyers of new financed single-drum models were prevalent in Texas (17.3%), Florida (17%) and North Carolina (7.9%).

The top-selling new financed double-drum models included the:

  1. Cat CB 2.7
  2. Hamm HD12VV
  3. Cat CB 4.0
  4. Cat CB 2.7 GC
  5. Cat CB 13

Top buyers of new financed double-drum rollers hailed from California (9.6%), Texas (7.9%) and Florida (7.8%).

What’s Happening with Used Rollers?

Used financed rollers followed a less severe, yet similar trend, with single-drum models increasing in sales by 3.1% to 1,461 units sold from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, while double-drum models declined 3.1% to 781 units compared to the same period the previous year.

Top manufacturers of used rollers included Cat, Hamm, BOMAG, Volvo and Dynapac.

ManufacturerSingle Drum RollersDouble Drum RollersTotal Used Financed Rollers Sold
Cat479237716
Hamm362179541
BOMAG16582247
Volvo11656172
Dynapac9563158

Based on total units financed, these single-drum rollers ranked as the most popular used models:

  1. Cat CP56B
  2. Cat CS56B
  3. Volvo SD115B
  4. Cat CS44B
  5. Hamm H10I

Used financing was strongest in Texas, with 16.1% of units sold — well ahead of Georgia with 8.6% and North Carolina with 7.3%.

As for double-drum models, these rose to the top, measured by used units financed:

  1. Hamm HD12VV
  2. Cat CB24B
  3. Wacker Neuson RD12A
  4. Volvo DD25B
  5. BOMAG BW120SL5

Texas also led in used double-drum sales at 8.6%, with California and Florida close behind at 8.1% and 7.3%, respectively.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Single-Drum Used Roller Sales

Used roller prices started to soften from their five-year peak in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data. The average price for a used single-drum roller in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $122,133 compared to $111,332 in the fourth quarter of 2025, an 8.8% year-over-year decline.

The average age of used rollers rose slightly during the past year from 5.9 to 6.8 years. The average age and price were calculated based on 56,306 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the period.

Eqw 2025 Rollers

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Roller Auction Sales in the U.S. 

When examining the top 20 rollers sold for the 12-month period of December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar led the charts with 13 of the top 20 models sold. Hamm, Dynapac and Sakai rounded out the rest of the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the highest price paid for a roller during this period was $225,500 for a Dynapac CA2500D with 12 hours at a Purple Wave sale in San Antonio, Texas.

Make/ModelYear(s)Units SoldHoursPrice
Cat CP54B2023117$151,000
Cat CS11 GC2021 - 20243115 - 1,040$125,000 - $149,600
Cat CS54B2023126$150,000
Cat CS56B2019 - 2023858 - 3,626$116,600 - $169,400
Dynapac CA2500D2024112$225,500
Hamm HC 100I202423 - 14$130,000 - $135,000
Hamm HC 130I2023 - 2024360 - 62$125,000 - $130,028
Sakai SV544T20211621$117,000

EquipmentWatch does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000. Equipment World only reports on models sold at auction that are five years old or newer.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent of Equipment World.

