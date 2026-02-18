Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

New and used single-drum vibratory compactor sales increased over the last year, while sales of double-drum models declined, according to Fusable’s latest EDA finance data.

Buyers financed 2,996 rollers from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, including 1,599 double-drum vibratory models and 1,397 single-drum vibratory models.

Single-drum models saw significant gains, rising 28.2% from the 1,090 units sold during the same period last year, while double-drum sales decreased 6.5%, from 1,710 the previous year.

Caterpillar, Hamm and Dynapac held their positions as the top three sellers of new financed models during the period, while Wacker edged out BOMAG to move into the fourth position.

Manufacturer Single Drum Rollers Double Drum Rollers Total New Financed Rollers Sold Cat 455 628 1,083 Hamm 365 323 688 Dynapac 153 114 267 Wacker Neuson 18 242 260 BOMAG 130 127 257

The top-selling single-drum models, based on the number of units financed, were:

Cat CS10 GC Cat CS11 GC Volvo SD115B Hamm HC70I Hamm HC100I

Buyers of new financed single-drum models were prevalent in Texas (17.3%), Florida (17%) and North Carolina (7.9%).

The top-selling new financed double-drum models included the:

Cat CB 2.7 Hamm HD12VV Cat CB 4.0 Cat CB 2.7 GC Cat CB 13

Top buyers of new financed double-drum rollers hailed from California (9.6%), Texas (7.9%) and Florida (7.8%).

What’s Happening with Used Rollers?

Used financed rollers followed a less severe, yet similar trend, with single-drum models increasing in sales by 3.1% to 1,461 units sold from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, while double-drum models declined 3.1% to 781 units compared to the same period the previous year.

Top manufacturers of used rollers included Cat, Hamm, BOMAG, Volvo and Dynapac.

Manufacturer Single Drum Rollers Double Drum Rollers Total Used Financed Rollers Sold Cat 479 237 716 Hamm 362 179 541 BOMAG 165 82 247 Volvo 116 56 172 Dynapac 95 63 158

Based on total units financed, these single-drum rollers ranked as the most popular used models:

Cat CP56B Cat CS56B Volvo SD115B Cat CS44B Hamm H10I

Used financing was strongest in Texas, with 16.1% of units sold — well ahead of Georgia with 8.6% and North Carolina with 7.3%.

As for double-drum models, these rose to the top, measured by used units financed:

Hamm HD12VV Cat CB24B Wacker Neuson RD12A Volvo DD25B BOMAG BW120SL5

Texas also led in used double-drum sales at 8.6%, with California and Florida close behind at 8.1% and 7.3%, respectively.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Single-Drum Used Roller Sales

Used roller prices started to soften from their five-year peak in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data. The average price for a used single-drum roller in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $122,133 compared to $111,332 in the fourth quarter of 2025, an 8.8% year-over-year decline.

The average age of used rollers rose slightly during the past year from 5.9 to 6.8 years. The average age and price were calculated based on 56,306 resale listings in the EquipmentWatch database during the period.

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Roller Auction Sales in the U.S.

When examining the top 20 rollers sold for the 12-month period of December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025, in terms of auction price, Caterpillar led the charts with 13 of the top 20 models sold. Hamm, Dynapac and Sakai rounded out the rest of the list.

According to the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the highest price paid for a roller during this period was $225,500 for a Dynapac CA2500D with 12 hours at a Purple Wave sale in San Antonio, Texas.

Make/Model Year(s) Units Sold Hours Price Cat CP54B 2023 1 17 $151,000 Cat CS11 GC 2021 - 2024 3 115 - 1,040 $125,000 - $149,600 Cat CS54B 2023 1 26 $150,000 Cat CS56B 2019 - 2023 8 58 - 3,626 $116,600 - $169,400 Dynapac CA2500D 2024 1 12 $225,500 Hamm HC 100I 2024 2 3 - 14 $130,000 - $135,000 Hamm HC 130I 2023 - 2024 3 60 - 62 $125,000 - $130,028 Sakai SV544T 2021 1 621 $117,000

EquipmentWatch does not include any units that sold for less than $5,000. Equipment World only reports on models sold at auction that are five years old or newer.

EDA and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable, the parent of Equipment World.