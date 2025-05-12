Monnet spent the last 10 years at BOMAG Americas as the Vice President CFO, leading the company’s North American finance team.

Yann Monnet, a BOMAG executive, has been brought in to head up sister company Dynapac’s North America business.

Monnet spent the last 10 years at BOMAG Americas as vice president chief financial officer, leading the company’s North American finance team. BOMAG and Dynapac are both owned by the Fayat Group, based in France. Prior to that, Monnet spent about 17 years at France-based multinational automotive and aerospace manufacturer Hutchinson, where he held positions including finance and supply chain director of North America and finance and administration manager of Mexico.

In his role as president and general manager for North America, Monnet’s focus will include driving business growth, strengthening Dynapac’s North American presence and deepening trust with dealers and customers.

Monnet is replacing Jamie Roush, a seven-year Dynapac executive who also served at different times as Dynapac’s aftermarket vice president and sales vice president. Roush served as Dynapac’s North America president for three years.

Under Roush’s leadership, Dynapac brought electric rollers to the U.S. market and launched its first line of pavers built in the U.S.

Prior to Roush, Brian Bieller had served as Dynapac’s North America president from 2017 to 2021, before transitioning to leadership roles at LeeBoy and then BOMAG Americas as president.

Monnet’s appointment comes less than a year after Dynapac appointed its current global president, Nikhil Sapre, in September 2024. Sapre replaced the company’s former president Paul Hense, who joined Fayat Group as vice president for the Road Equipment Division.