"The dirt was undermined and carved in below the wall of the trench creating a high risk of a cave-in of the area where workers were climbing in and out," says Washington L&I. The ladder was also too low, and the trench box was too small, according to the agency.

A Washington contractor faces a $140,500 fine after an inspector showed up on the jobsite and saw workers in a trench whose walls were repeatedly collapsing.

Inspector Tyler Barrick is being hailed by Washington Labor & Industries for preventing a potential tragedy.

Barrick, an L&I inspector, stopped at a construction site in Ridgefield in February when he saw an excavator digging a 12-foot-deep trench for a sewer line installation.

“I noticed a worker being pulled out of the trench by some topside workers,” he recalls in an L&I video. The worker had to be pulled out because the ladder was about 4 feet below the top of the trench.

Washington Labor & Industries The contractor, Clark County Excavating & General Contracting of Battle Ground, had a trench box in place, but it was too small, according to L&I. It did not reach the sides of the trench, leaving room for the walls to collapse, the agency says. Barrick reported seeing the trench walls collapse 20 times, and the dirt from the collapses was causing the trench box to lean because of the weight. The width of the trench grew from 6 feet to 15 feet because of the cave-ins.

“Workers told Barrick they could hear the collapsing dirt hit the side of the trench box while they were inside during setup,” L&I says.

Barrick also saw that the trench box’s being feet away from the trench walls led workers to step over a large gap to get on top of the trench box, causing a fall hazard.

Barrick stopped work until the problems were corrected. He noted that the contractor had everything on site needed for a safe job, but it was either not in use or was being used incorrectly.

“The employer said I had showed up at the worst time possible; they were just getting started,” Barrick recalls in the video. “They were going to have everything in place, but they just hadn’t got there yet.”

Clark employees corrected the problems before Barrick left. The company faces these five willful violations, according to L&I:

Workers were not protected from cave-ins while inside, entering or exiting the trench.

Improper trench box use. It was more than 6 inches from trench walls. There was about 4 feet of unprotected area above the 8-foot-tall trench box, and there was no shielding on the ends of the trench box.

Workers were not removed from the trench when it showed signs of collapsing.

No walkway/ramp to cross over the trench.

Ladder was not extended at least 3 feet above the top of the trench.

Washington Labor & Industries The company has previous violations over the past three years. According to L&I, it had been inspected twice before the most recent incident and cited with seven violations for trenching hazards and inadequate traffic control.

“If our inspector had not come along, this could have easily ended in tragedy,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “This employer has owned and operated this excavation company for 35 years. He knows the rules.”

Clark is appealing the citations. The company declined to comment for this article, citing its appeal of the citations.