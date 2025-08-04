Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

United Rentals Offers New Safety Training for Workers in Confined Spaces

Staff Report (EQW)
Aug 4, 2025

United Rentals has launched its enhanced Confined Space Safety Training for Competent Persons Program.

“The updated course helps contractor and utility personnel identify confined space hazards and create safer, compliant work environments, with new content and learning formats designed to better meet evolving jobsite needs,” the equipment rental company says.

The announcement comes ahead of the company’s Confined Space Safety Week, beginning August 4, to raise awareness of confined space hazards and best practices. Confined spaces are areas large enough for workers to enter but not intended for continuous occupancy, with limited access or egress. Common examples include manholes, vaults, pipelines and storm drains.

United Rentals’ program trains those responsible for site safety to properly evaluate confined spaces and oversee work activities. It covers regulatory requirements, hazard monitoring, ventilation, pre-entry checklists, gas detection, rescue planning and communication protocols on multi-employer worksites.

Delivered through United Academy, the training meets OSHA 29 CFR 1926 Subpart AA requirements and is available in multiple formats: in-person, virtual instructor-led and e-learning.

“Our newly enhanced Confined Space Entry Training Program equips workers with the latest knowledge and best practices to recognize and respond to hazards with confidence,” says Todd Hayes, region vice president for trench safety at United Rentals. “It’s all part of our commitment to fostering a safety-first culture that protects workers, boosts productivity and helps to ensure every team member goes home safely.”

