Less than a year after the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration said it was encouraged by a drop in trench-collapse deaths, the agency is urging employers to safeguard workers after seeing a recent rise in fatalities.

OSHA reports there have been 11 trench-related fatalities in 2025. The day of its news release, a worker died in a cave-in in Arizona, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 12. That’s the same number of deaths OSHA had reported for 2024 in November of last year, when it said it was encouraged by the decline from previous years.

In all, there were 13 trench-collapse deaths in 2024, according to OSHA and media reports – a decline from 15 in 2023 and 2022’s record 39 fatalities.

OSHA noted in its July 28 news release that cave-ins can be prevented when following required safety procedures, like using trench boxes when excavating. The release pointed to recent trench collapses in the Midwest, but other regions of the country have also seen fatal cave-ins this year.

There have also been at least 11 workers rescued from trench collapses in 2025, some of whom were seriously injured. Successful rescues are rare, as soil collapses rapidly, with 1 cubic yard weighing as much as a car. Even when workers aren’t completely buried, they can suffer compression injuries that can be severe, even fatal.

12 Fatalities

Here’s an overview of the 12 deaths from trench collapse in 2025 as of July 31:

July 28: Ronald Baquera Jr., 44, died after becoming trapped inside a 6-foot-deep trench at a worksite in Goodyear, Arizona.

July 24: Francisco Rodriguez, 54, died in a cave-in of a 25-foot-deep trench in Kansas City, Kansas. Workers were installing fiber-optic cable when they discovered Rodriquez was missing.

July 22: Luis Medrano, 50, was digging when water began spraying up into the trench causing a cave-in in Owings Mills, Maryland. The incident occurred at the construction site for a new elementary school.

June 18: Abraham Gomez Cruz, 38, died at the hospital following a trench collapse in Morbank, Texas.

June 13: Michael DiRocco Sr., 60, was partially buried in a 5-foot-deep trench that caved in on a residential sewer-line installation project in Norwich, Connecticut. He died at the hospital.

April 10: A worker died in the hospital after a trench collapse in Ashburn, Virginia.

February 28: Emerson Amestica, 24, and Wilmer Barzallo, 32, died after becoming trapped in a trench collapse in Catonsville, Maryland. They were in a 6-foot-deep trench reinforcing a brick and stone retaining wall when the wall collapsed on them.

February 17: Anthony Marquet Hollowman, 53, died in a trench collapse for a waterline project in Newberry, South Carolina. The trench was 6 feet deep.

February 12: A 34-year-old senior foreman pipefitter died in a trench collapse at Jellystone Campground in Sanilac County, Michigan. The trench was reportedly 8 feet deep for a sewer installation project.

February 5: An 8-foot-deep trench collapsed in Houston, Texas, trapping two workers. One worker escaped. Coworkers pulled the other from the trench and performed CPR, but he died at the scene.

January 15: A 54-year-old worker was buried under more than 2 feet of soil after the collapse of a 12-foot-deep trench in St. George, Utah.

12 Rescued

Here’s an overview of the 11 workers rescued in 2025 as of July 31: