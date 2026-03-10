Ritchie Bros. Parent Reports Drop in Construction Equipment Sales Revenue for 2025

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 10, 2026
Machine Lineup 2
Getty Images

RB Global, the parent company of heavy-equipment auction company Ritchie Bros., saw growth in its commercial construction equipment business in its fourth quarter of 2025, but results for the full year came up short.

In the company’s commercial construction and transportation division, gross transaction value — which represents the combined value of all transactions and their associated charges — was up 9% in the fourth quarter to $1.5 billion but down 2% in the full year to $5.7 billion. 

Excluding the impact of RB Global’s acquisition of J.M. Wood Auction Co. for $235 million last year, fourth-quarter growth in the construction and transportation division was attributed to a higher average price per lot sold, driven primarily by improved mix (sales trending toward higher-margin machines) and higher volumes.

Fourth-quarter commercial construction and transportation sold lots came in at 103,200, up 1% year-over-year, while total lots sold for the year were down 13% to 376,100 lots.

For the fourth quarter, 27,060 used commercial construction machines were sold in the U.S., according to Fusable’s EDA data. This represents a 4% year-over-year increase from 26,031 machines sold in the fourth quarter of 2024. (EDA is owned by Fusable, parent company of Equipment World.)

RB Global’s automotive division brought in $2.2 billion in gross transaction value in the fourth quarter, up 3% year-over-year, and $8.7 billion in the full year, up 5%. Service revenue — generated from fees and commissions — was up 5% in the fourth quarter to $917 million and up 4% in the full year to $3.5 billion.

Total fourth-quarter gross transaction value rose 4% year-over-year to $4.3 billion. For the full year, gross transaction value was up 2% to $16.2 billion.

RB Global reported net income in the fourth quarter at $109 million, down 8% year-over-year, and at $428 million in the full year, up 4%.

For its 2026 fiscal year, RB Global forecasts gross transaction value growth of 5% to 8%, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes are expected to come in between $1.47 billion and $1.53 billion.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs

In addition to Ritchie Bros., RB Global owns a variety of companies that deal in online auctions or adjacent services, including Insurance Auto Auctions, Rouse Services, SmartEquip, Xcira and Veritread.

Related Stories
For its 2026 fiscal year, CNH Industrial is forecasting construction equipment demand will remain flat compared to 2025.
Market Pulse
CNH Industrial Sales Fall in 2025; Partnerships for Construction Business Sought
Conexpo Show Floor
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
Readers’ Poll: ConExpo 2026 Excitement Centers on New Machine Launches
Caterpillar's acquisition of RPMGlobal will expand its mining product portfolio.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Caterpillar Acquires Australian Mining Software Company RPMGlobal
Machine Lineup
Market Pulse
Top Equipment Rental Companies Report More Revenue Gains in Q4 2025
Top Stories
Bobcat's new T86-2 Pro compact track loader, seen here at ConExpo, gets a boost to 115 horsepower, higher lift height to 12 feet and a load of advanced technology.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Reveals 17 New Skid Steers, CTLs — and Choice of “Classic” or “Pro”
No more M- and R-Series. Bobcat rolls out next-gen compact loaders with new features and a new question for customers: "Classic or Pro?"
Cat 319CR Compact Radius Excavator
Excavators
Cat’s New 319 CR Excavator Packs Big Lift Power in a Tight Radius
Image00001
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
The Sickest Construction Equipment, Trucks & Race Cars at ConExpo 2026
The new DX400LC-9 is the largest of Develon's next-gen lineup — seen here at ConExpo 2026 — at 95,000 pounds and 340.6 gross horsepower.
Excavators
Develon Launches First Models of Its Next-Gen Excavators at ConExpo
New Holland's smallest excavator is the new E12D at 2,932 pounds and 11.8 horsepower.
Compact Excavators
New Holland Debuts 5 New Built-In-House Mini Excavators at ConExpo
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How to Choose the Right Rubber Track for Your Equipment
Download your rubber track guide today for tire pro tips and tricks
DownloadView All