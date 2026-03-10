RB Global, the parent company of heavy-equipment auction company Ritchie Bros., saw growth in its commercial construction equipment business in its fourth quarter of 2025, but results for the full year came up short.

In the company’s commercial construction and transportation division, gross transaction value — which represents the combined value of all transactions and their associated charges — was up 9% in the fourth quarter to $1.5 billion but down 2% in the full year to $5.7 billion.

Excluding the impact of RB Global’s acquisition of J.M. Wood Auction Co. for $235 million last year, fourth-quarter growth in the construction and transportation division was attributed to a higher average price per lot sold, driven primarily by improved mix (sales trending toward higher-margin machines) and higher volumes.

Fourth-quarter commercial construction and transportation sold lots came in at 103,200, up 1% year-over-year, while total lots sold for the year were down 13% to 376,100 lots.

For the fourth quarter, 27,060 used commercial construction machines were sold in the U.S., according to Fusable’s EDA data. This represents a 4% year-over-year increase from 26,031 machines sold in the fourth quarter of 2024. (EDA is owned by Fusable, parent company of Equipment World.)

RB Global’s automotive division brought in $2.2 billion in gross transaction value in the fourth quarter, up 3% year-over-year, and $8.7 billion in the full year, up 5%. Service revenue — generated from fees and commissions — was up 5% in the fourth quarter to $917 million and up 4% in the full year to $3.5 billion.

Total fourth-quarter gross transaction value rose 4% year-over-year to $4.3 billion. For the full year, gross transaction value was up 2% to $16.2 billion.

RB Global reported net income in the fourth quarter at $109 million, down 8% year-over-year, and at $428 million in the full year, up 4%.

For its 2026 fiscal year, RB Global forecasts gross transaction value growth of 5% to 8%, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes are expected to come in between $1.47 billion and $1.53 billion.

In addition to Ritchie Bros., RB Global owns a variety of companies that deal in online auctions or adjacent services, including Insurance Auto Auctions, Rouse Services, SmartEquip, Xcira and Veritread.