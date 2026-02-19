Kubota Reports Lower Construction, Farm Equipment Sales in 2025

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 19, 2026
Operating profit in Kubota’s Farm & Industrial Machinery business was down 21.6% in 2025.
Operating profit in Kubota’s Farm & Industrial Machinery business was down 21.6% in 2025.
Kubota

Kubota reported declines in machinery revenue and total operating profit in its recent 2025 earnings report, driven in part by a tough North American market and rising U.S. tariffs.

The company’s Farm & Industrial Machinery segment — encompassing its agriculture and construction equipment business — saw a 0.3% year-over-year revenue decline to $17 billion in the company’s 2025 fiscal year. Revenue from Kubota’s North American market was down 4.6% to $7.7 billion.

In North America, Kubota reported declining tractor sales driven by unfavorable market conditions and deliberate inventory reductions. Construction equipment sales also dropped in North America.

Operating profit in Kubota’s Farm & Industrial Machinery business was down 21.6% to $1.6 billion, driven by unfavorable market conditions, rising tariff costs from the U.S., and an unfavorable sales mix (sales shifting away from high-margin equipment). The rise in tariffs was partially offset by price adjustments and fixed-cost reductions.  

Revenue from Kubota’s global construction equipment sales for the year were down 3.4% to $4 billion, while farm equipment and engine sales were up 0.7% to $13 billion.

Total revenue among all Kubota’s business segments was up 0.1% in the full year to $19.5 billion, but operating profit was down 15.9% year-over-year to $1.7 billion. The company reported a negative impact on its operating profit of roughly $420 million in U.S. tariff costs.

For the company’s 2026 fiscal year, Kubota forecasts total revenue will increase 4.3% to $20.4 billion and operating profit will increase 13% to $1.9 billion. Farm & Industrial Machinery sales are also expected to increase in 2026, including a rise in construction equipment sales driven by new compact track loader models.

Kubota estimates the negative impact of U.S. tariffs at $190 million in its 2026 fiscal year.

Currency conversions as of February 18, 2026.

Related Stories
Cat Roller Cm20240326 209fd A05e6
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Rollers of 2025
Volvo CE saw rising net order intake but declining deliveries in North America during its fourth quarter.
Market Pulse
Volvo CE Reports Revenue, Delivery Declines in North America
Caterpillar is expecting around $2.6 billion in incremental tariff costs in 2026.
Market Pulse
Caterpillar Posts 18% Rise in 4Q Revenue and Higher Tariff Costs
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Top Stories
The 2026 Supercharged Yenko/SC Silverado 2500/3500 Heavy-Duty Off-Road boasts a 1,000-horsepower engine.
Pickups
2026 GMC Sierra, Chevy Silverado Get Supercharged to 1,000 HP by SVE
The new specialty, limited-edition pickups bring more than twice the horsepower of the standard factory models' V8 option.
Cat Shovel M20260202 8c257 84683
Excavators
Redesigned Cat 6015 Hydraulic Shovel Gets Boosted Efficiency, Durability
Las Vegas Convention Center - North Hall at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
ConExpo Survival Guide: Tips from Veteran Attendees (and our Editors)
New Holland T7 712241
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland Completely Redesigns T7 Tractors with More Power, Comfort
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Featured Sponsor
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All