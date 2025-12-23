As construction equipment executives look ahead to 2026, they are navigating a landscape shaped by persistent economic pressures and targeted pockets of strength.

Tariffs, high interest rates and inflation may cause contractors to delay big purchases and increase equipment rentals to reduce near-term risk. At the same time, the data center and energy infrastructure demand tied to the AI boom is fueling growth in many regions throughout the country.

For this series of Q&As, Equipment World tapped more than a dozen construction industry leaders to find out what trends are shaping their strategy in 2026, how they plan to invest in their manufacturing and dealer operations and how the current political climate is impacting their product roadmap – from regulatory changes to supply chain constraints.

Our slate of experts also touched on technology – from telematics to automation – and the next steps in their alternative power transformation.

Keep reading to see where Kyle Fugleston, VP of Construction at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, is placing his bets in 2026.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Equipment World: Which regions or sectors do you expect to drive the strongest demand for your machines in the year ahead?

We expect the strongest demand to come from regions tied to major infrastructure and energy-related ‘mega’ projects, which continue to drive steady need for large machines.

There are areas in the US that remain especially active as population growth and commercial development accelerate. Also, as our dealer network continues to expand across the U.S., the increased coverage and support is creating new demand in markets where our presence was previously lacking.

EW: How are customer requests and feedback shaping the types of equipment or attachments you plan to release next year?

At Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, we are constantly gathering customer feedback. We deeply understand that their needs must be met as the industry continues to grow and evolve. This plays a major role in shaping the products we prioritize.

The industry is demanding more versatility, productivity, and uptime, and we’re evolving our offerings to meet those needs. The insights we hear most from our customers will be directly informing our updated and new products that come over the next few years.

EW: What role will emerging technologies—automation, electrification, AI, telematics, etc.—play in your R&D and product launches?

Technology is an integral part of Hitachi Construction Machinery’s identity. This is an essential part of our coming transition to the LANDCROS brand. The O is for open, which means we are open to work with partners to ensure that our products offer technological capabilities that are becoming increasingly more important on modern jobsites.

We have already partnered with several startups as part of our HCM Challenge, which resulted in the development of technologies like remote operation, and machine enabled survey capabilities. These solutions will improve efficiency, safety, and limiting downtime across jobsites. As these technologies evolve, they’ll play an increasingly central role in the products and features we bring to market.

EW: How do tariffs, infrastructure funding and broader political factors factor into your strategic planning for 2026?

Our key focus is on planning what we can control. This includes the products and services that are offered and what our customers request. We continue to be flexible to external factors and will ensure our customers and dealers remain competitive in the marketplace.

EW: Do you expect supply chain constraints for components, steel or electronics to ease, worsen or remain steady?

We don’t expect any major impact in the supply chain for 2026.

EW: What’s your outlook on hiring and retaining skilled manufacturing talent in the year ahead?

Since the majority of our North American offering relies upon manufacturing operations based in Japan, it continues to be a stable and highly skilled workforce. We do not anticipate any impact to our manufacturing talent in the year ahead.

EW: How are you working with your dealer network to ensure availability, service and customer support?

Our dealer network is a critical piece of our commitment to customers. This is why we place a strong emphasis on clear, consistent communication to ensure our dealers receive top-tier support, so that they can deliver top-tier support. We maintain ongoing open dialogue with dealers and regularly coordinate on inventory planning, training programs, and service updates, making sure they have the tools and information they need to meet customer demand.

We also offer technological solutions, like LANDCROS Connect, that allow dealers to monitor machines, anticipate maintenance needs, and respond quickly to keep machines operating at peak performance. By prioritizing transparency and collaboration, we help our dealers stay aligned with customer expectations and provide seamless service across our market.

EW: How are evolving emissions regulations and customer sustainability goals influencing your product development?

Our vision is to ensure a prosperous land and society for the future. That means that we strive to contribute towards realizing a safe and sustainable society. Meeting emissions regulations and customer’s specific sustainability goal has always been a big part in how we develop our products and we remain committed to adapting our machines and technologies to meet these needs.

As the industry and customer expectations evolve, we will continue to innovate in ways that reduce environmental impact while maintaining the performance and quality our customers expect.

EW: Where do you see the biggest competitive pressure coming from—established OEMs, new entrants or technology companies?

Competition is core to what drives the North American market. We recognize that competition comes from all directions including established OEMs, and new entrants alike. Every competitor brings strong products to the market, which keeps us motivated to continuously innovate, focus on quality, and ensure our machines and services meet the high expectations of our customers.

EW: Looking beyond the next year, what’s your outlook for the global equipment market over the next 3–5 years?

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas does not have a comment on this at this time, as our market responsibility is North America.