In general, infrastructure projects continue to be a key focus area and major sector for demand heading into 2026. This is especially true as manufacturing is increasingly being reshored to the United States, creating an immediate need for new facilities and associated infrastructure.

Develon Equipment World: Which regions or sectors do you expect to drive the strongest demand for your machines in the year ahead?

Tariffs, high interest rates and inflation may cause contractors to delay big purchases and increase equipment rentals to reduce near-term risk. At the same time, the data center and energy infrastructure demand tied to the AI boom is fueling growth in many regions throughout the country.

As construction equipment executives look ahead to 2026, they are navigating a landscape shaped by persistent economic pressures and targeted pockets of strength.

The demand increase is not limited to traditional areas like roadways; it also includes continued buildouts on the energy side of things, as well as the significant infrastructure required for data center growth. These data center projects are supporting the massive capital expenditures being driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology.

At the end of the day, when these large companies commit to foundational spending, the heavy equipment providers are the direct beneficiaries. We come in on the very front end of that cycle, delivering the machines necessary for the physical infrastructure.

In terms of geographic regions, we expect the Sunbelt to continue demonstrating strong, consistent growth for our industry. Looking north, we have observed some persistent slowness in the Canadian market, but we are hopeful that performance and demand will improve as we move into 2026.

EW: How are customer requests and feedback shaping the types of equipment or attachments you plan to release next year?

We consistently engage with our customers during our product development efforts. This dialogue is essential to gaining a deep understanding of their operations and the trends impacting their business, which in turn informs how we develop machinery to address those challenges.

The most significant trend we are seeing is a continued, strong emphasis on automation within heavy equipment. This push is fundamentally driven by the need to address labor shortages, improve worksite productivity, and enhance job site safety. The specific priority among those three drivers often depends entirely on the customer’s immediate operational needs.

Ultimately, these customer needs and trends have heavily shaped the way we build and innovate our products. This focus on innovation is demonstrated through features like the Transparent Bucket for Develon -7 Series wheel loaders or additional safety features, such as the around view monitor (AVM) camera system.

Beyond automation, we are also observing a trend where customers, particularly those operating heavy excavators, are utilizing the same machine for multiple jobs. For instance, instead of just moving large amounts of earth, they may also need that machine for trenching, pipeline work, or fine grading. This demands a higher level of versatility and finesse from the equipment. The push toward multi-job use is significantly impacting our future development efforts, as we must ensure our machines are set up to handle this diverse range of tasks.

EW: What role will emerging technologies—automation, electrification, AI, telematics, etc.—play in your R&D and product launches?

Our R&D focus at Develon leverages AI for a transformative approach to both productivity and safety, extending from our autonomous “Concept-X2” offering. We showcased these future technologies at CES in January 2024. Here are a few examples:

AI drives systems like X-Agent, a machine-assistance solution that analyzes equipment status, site environment, and work plans to provide optimal operational guidance, which can boost the productivity of new operators by a significant margin.

For safety, AI is integrated into the Smart All-Around View Monitoring and Smart Collision Mitigation systems, using camera and radar sensor fusion to detect objects and people, automatically reducing machine speed or stopping operations to prevent accidents and create safer job sites.

EW: How do tariffs, infrastructure funding and broader political factors factor into your strategic planning for 2026? When considering political and macroeconomic factors, we focus on two key areas: tariffs and infrastructure spending. First, on tariffs, it’s important to understand that the situation impacts all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including those traditionally based in the United States. This is because every OEM relies on a global network for parts and components. Tariffs, therefore, are a shared challenge that affects the entire supply network. It is also a very fluid situation that continues to evolve, requiring constant strategic attention from all players. Second, infrastructure spending is absolutely critical, especially as political agendas continue to push for increased domestic manufacturing. Meeting this demand requires significant investment in infrastructure — roads, bridges, and core projects. Furthermore, that investment is necessary to support emerging technology trends like AI, which require massive data center buildouts and reliable energy infrastructure to function. A fully funded and effectively executed infrastructure bill in 2026 is essential, provided that the capital is channeled into those tangible, foundational projects.