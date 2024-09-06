Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment: Q2 2024

Over 55,000 new and used machines in the top 11 types of construction equipment* were financed during the second quarter of 2024, according to Fusable’s latest EDA finance data, a 7.7% increase over the same period last year.

Depending on the type of machine, financed machines can represent 40 to 75 percent of the total number of machines of that type sold in the United States. EDA tracks financed units only – so if the machine was bought with cash or letter of credit, it is not included in the counts. Buyers of higher ticket items, such as large dozers, generally tend to finance these machines. But because this data is based on machine unit counts, lower-purchase-cost compact machines tend to dominate the charts.

The top financed new models sold during the second quarter of 2024 were:

Kubota SV75-3 compact track loader, 1,976 units Bobcat MT100 mini track loader, 1,344 units Kubota SVL97-2 compact track loader, 1,299 units Bobcat T66 compact track loader, 781 units Deere 325G compact track loader, 723 units

The compact equipment continued to top the charts when it came to top financed used models sold. The best-selling models included:

Case SV280B skid steer loader, 436 units Kubota SVL75-2 compact track loader, 237 units Deere 333G compact track loader, 194 units Cat 259D compact track loader, 185 units Case 321F compact wheel loader, 168 units

The top equipment types, in terms of the number of machines financed, both new and used, were:

Compact track loaders, 17,571 units Mini excavators, 11,797 units Excavators, 6,857 units Skid steer loaders, 4,847 units Wheel loaders (not including tool carriers), 4,019 units

The top states financing new and used equipment were:

Texas, 6,252 units Florida, 2,916units Georgia, 2,484 units North Carolina, 2,150 units Missouri, 2,040 units

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. As such, these numbers may have fluctuated since this data was pulled in early September. EDA and Equipment World are owned by Fusable.

*Machines included in this report include dozers (both standard and LGP), articulated haulers, excavators, compact excavators, skid steers, compact track loaders, compact utility loaders, wheel loaders (both standard and toolcarrier), scrapers (both conventional and elevating), graders and backhoes. All figures include sales, lease and rental.

