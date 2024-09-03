Falling interest rates are injecting a boost of confidence into the equipment finance market. The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s Monthly Confidence Index hit a two-year high of 58.4, a 7.7-point increase over the July number of 50.7, and an 8-point increase compared to the same period last year.

The index serves as a snapshot of current business conditions and expectations for the future according to key executives from the $1 trillion equipment finance sector.

ELFA member and president of Huntington Equipment Finance, Jeff Elliott, is optimistic about the future, saying, “Our overall confidence in the near-term future of the industry is high. We’re expecting economic conditions for businesses to improve over the next six months as interest rates decline and investment in U.S. manufacturing continues to grow, which in turn will lead to rising demand for funding to complete capex projects.”

Donna Yanuzzi, EVP of 1st Equipment Finance, added, “Interest rates are expected to decrease shortly. Historically, when this happens, businesses tend to increase their capex spending. I believe there is pent-up demand in several sectors that are waiting for this interest rate reduction to happen. Interest rates typically impact transactional business, and equipment finance is one of those industries.”

This month’s findings included: