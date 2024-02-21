Poll: Contractors Reveal Their Equipment Buying Plans for 2024

Feb 21, 2024
Kubota KX040-4 mini excavator
Kubota

Are contractors planning on purchasing new construction equipment in 2024? And if so, what types?

Equipment World has the answers with the results of our new website visitor poll, conducted from December 13, 2023, to February 14, 2024.

Out of 6,689 respondents, nearly half (46%) said they are not likely to purchase new equipment in 2024. This follows a trend that we’ve seen in our Quick Data reports, with new financed equipment sales declining in almost every category over the last year.

Of those looking to purchase new equipment this year, the following products are of most interest:

The data may suggest that respondents used the terms "skid steer" and "compact track loader" interchangeably, making compact loaders – wheeled or tracked – the most desired product overall. 

Ew Poll Responses 2 14 24

Top New Financed Construction Equipment Sold in 2023

So, what’s hot among contractors? Here were the top financed new models sold in 2023 by product category in the United States, as reported by EDA. EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state. EDA is owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.

Excavators – Mini and Full-Size

  1. Kubota KX040-4
  2. Deere 35G
  3. Kubota KX057-5
  4. Cat 305CR
  5. Bobcat E42

Skid Steers

  1. Kubota SSV75
  2. Kubota SSV65
  3. Deere 324G
  4. Cat 262D3
  5. Bobcat S76

Compact Track Loaders

  1. Cat 259D3
  2. Kubota SVL97-2
  3. Deere 333G
  4. Deere 325G
  5. Bobcat T66

Dozers

  1. Cat D3 LGP
  2. Deere 700L
  3. Cat D4 VP
  4. Cat D5 VP
  5. Komatsu D51PXi-24

Wheel Loaders

  1. Komatsu WA270-8
  2. Volvo L90H
  3. Deere 544 P-Tier
  4. Deere 624 P-Tier
  5. Komatsu WA320-8

Backhoes

  1. Cat 420
  2. Cat 420XE
  3. Case 580 Super N
  4. Deere 310SL
  5. Dere 320 P-Tier 

Off-Road Trucks

  1. Cat 745
  2. Cat 730
  3. Volvo A45G
  4. Komatsu HM400-5
  5. Deere 460 P-Tier

Motor Graders

  1. Deere 772G
  2. Cat 140
  3. Cat 150
  4. Deere 672G
  5. Cat 150 AWD

Equipment World’s new poll series examines the latest trends in the industry and provides insights into what contractors are thinking. Got a burning question we should ask? Send it to Jordanne Waldschmidt ([email protected]). 

Want to learn more about the latest models from every major manufacturer? Explore our Buyer’s Guides:

