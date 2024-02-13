Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

New and used financed dozer sales took a tumble from 2022 to 2023, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

Buyers financed 4,513 new bulldozers from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, a 12.7% decrease from new units financed the previous year.

Used bulldozer sales took a bigger hit with sales sliding 17.1% to 8,098 units, from 9,772 units sold between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022.

Year over year, the Cat D3 LGP and Deere 700L held their positions as the top-selling new models, with 328 and 271 units sold, respectively, during the period. The Cat D4 VP was the third-highest-selling bulldozer during the period, a spot previously held by the Deere 650K.

The top-selling used models, based on the number of units financed, were the Cat D5K2 LGP (215), Cat D6N LGP (194) and Cat D8T (189).

Texas, Georgia and Florida remained the most active buyers of new bulldozers year-over-year, with 769 sold in Texas, 367 in Georgia and 361 in Florida.

For those financing used machines, Texas buyers again were in the top spot, accounting for 14.7% of all purchases, with 1,194 units being financed in this period. Oklahoma added another 6.7% with 542 units; Missouri followed with 497 units or approximately 6.1%.

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as information comes in from each state.

Used Bulldozer Sales

Used bulldozer prices remained relatively flat during the 12-month period from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price tag for a used bulldozer was $236,493 in November 2023 compared to $235,596 in November 2022. The average age of used bulldozers decreased slightly during the period from 10.1 to 9.9 years. The average age and price were calculated on 85,003 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

Over the last five years, average prices for used motor bulldozers have in general increased, peaking at $265,090 in the third quarter of 2021.

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private, resale market, as opposed to the public, auction market.

Fusable, the parent of Equipment World, owns EDA and EquipmentWatch.