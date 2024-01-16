Randall Reilly launches new business, Fusable, in strategic separation from talent acquisition business

Jeff Crissey
Jan 16, 2024

Fusable Full Color Horizontal 65a6ba69cacc1Equipment World parent company Randall Reilly LLC is strategically separating its talent acquisition business and its industrial data business with its accompanying services. The talent acquisition side will be doing business as Randall Reilly, while the data business is launching as a new brand, doing business as Fusable.

Matt Reilly, formerly CEO of the combined Randall Reilly LLC venture, and now CEO of Fusable, said that “what’s remarkably consistent in our history since our first brands began in 1911, is that we’ve constantly innovated and evolved.” He frequently refers to the business as a “110-year-old startup.”

Scott Miller has transitioned to CEO of the new Randall Reilly Talent LLC from his role of general manager of the Talent Intelligence division of Randall Reilly.

“We are working on simplifying the companies so we can both focus on our strengths,” said Miller. “Ours is talent acquisition, and Fusable's is using data to deliver outcomes. We have reached the point where it makes sense for our businesses to operate independently.”

The move positions Fusable, with its best-in-class data products such as EDA, Central Analysis Bureau, EquipmentWatch, Iron Solutions, RigDig, Price Digests, and Fusable Digital to leverage data-driven solutions for industrial sectors, fostering its growth as a standalone entity. Fusable will also retain the media brands such as Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ), OverdriveTrucks, Parts, Service (TPS)Clean Trucking, Equipment World and Total Landscape Carerenowned for their industry expertise and thought leadership. 

The separation underscores the commitment of both companies to the growth and evolution of each. It allows each company to operate independently, focusing on its core strengths and further developing tailored solutions, the companies said. 

Related Stories
john deere construction and ag equipment
Companies
Deere Strike Ends; Union Employees Report to Work
deere construction and ag equipment
Companies
Third Time the Charm? UAW Members to Vote on New Deere Proposal
deere 310sl hl
Companies
Breaking: UAW Members Say No To Deere's Second Offer
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Volvo ECR40 compact excavator on dirt hill
Compact Excavators
Volvo Unleashes 2 New Compact Excavators for U.S. Market: EC37 & ECR40
The 3.7- and 4-metric-ton models offer a choice of tail swing, bigger and quieter cabs and auto engine shutdown to prevent excessive idling.
fraud in handcuffs
Business
Contractor Sentenced to 10 Years for $125M Fraud on Federal Projects
Maxresdefault 65a165c761385
The Dirt
How to Haul Diesel Fuel Without a HAZMAT Certification or CDL
Getty Images 1321109317 61ef0233e8d05
Market Pulse
Dodge Economist: No Recession in 2024; Strong Construction Growth Expected
HD Hyundai booth at CES 2024
Technology
HD Hyundai Reveals its Vision for the Future Construction Site at CES
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All