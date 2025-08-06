John Deere has rolled out Operations Center Pro Service, a new digital tool designed to enhance how equipment owners use, maintain, diagnose, repair and protect their equipment.

The new support tool can be used with both connected and non-connected machines across the company’s ag, turf, construction and forestry equipment portfolio. It replaces John Deere Customer Service Advisor, which will be phased out over the next year. New and enhanced features offered with Operations Center Pro Service include the ability to install software when replacing electronic components or controllers, also known as reprogramming.

Operations Center Pro Service joins Deere’s suite of existing digital support tools available to Deere equipment owners, including the John Deere Operations Center, Equipment Mobile and Shop.Deere.com.

“The launch of Operations Center Pro Service is a significant milestone that adds to John Deere’s existing tools, and it reaffirms our longstanding commitment to empowering customers to choose how they repair their equipment,” said Denver Caldwell, vice president of aftermarket & customer support. “Importantly, our development of these tools reaffirms John Deere’s support of customer self-repair. We view continuously enhancing self-repair as consistent with our mission to ensure John Deere customers have the best machine ownership experience possible.”

Beyond equipment owners, local service providers can also use Operations Center Pro Service to access diagnostic and repair information. “Our message to our customers is clear,” continued Caldwell. “Whether you want the support of your professionally trained and trusted John Deere dealer, to work with another local service provider, or to fix your machine yourself, we’ve created additional capabilities for you to choose the option that best fits your needs.”

Deere

Operations Center Pro Service uses insights from Operations Center Service Overview and Equipment Mobile, including:

Operator’s manuals

Active and stored diagnostic trouble codes

Secure software updates

JDLink information

Warranty information

These capabilities are available at no additional cost with the purchase of a Deere machine.

What’s New

The new Operations Center Pro Service delivers digital repair content filtered by year and model number, providing owners with intuitive, actionable support to accurately troubleshoot, diagnose and repair their equipment in real-time.

Features include:

Machine health insights and diagnostic trouble codes

PIN-specific machine content, including manuals

Software reprogramming for John Deere controllers

Diagnostic readings

Diagnostic recordings

Interactive diagnostic tests

Calibrations

These additional service capabilities require an annual license starting at $195 per machine.

Equipment owners can access Operations Center Pro Service through the John Deere Operations Center. Once connected to the platform, owners will add their equipment into their account using the machine’s serial number. An electronic data link may be required for more advanced features, including software reprogramming.

Deere says certain interactive tests, calibrations and reprogramming limitations will exist at initial release, with additional capabilities coming in with future updates.

Operations Center Pro Service is available to John Deere customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Why is This Significant?

Over the past several years, equipment right to repair has been a hot topic in automotive, agricultural equipment and mobile phone industries, and it’s also been a concern of construction equipment manufacturers and dealers in response to legislation in Congress and some states.

OEMs, dealers and customers have been at odds with equipment owners demanding freedom to choose where their equipment is repaired, or to repair it themselves using tools, information and resources from OEMs. Meanwhile, OEMs and dealers have fought to protect their intellectual property rights and ensure equipment safety.

In 2023, Deere signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation to ensure farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment.

To learn more about the right to repair, check out these previous episodes of The Dirt: