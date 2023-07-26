Yanmar Launches Parts e-Commerce Platform

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 26, 2023
Yanmar Genuine Parts
Yanmar

Yanmar customers can now purchase Yanmar genuine parts online through its new parts e-commerce platform, www.buyyanmar.com.

The website launched on July 17, and Yanmar says it aims to enhance customer service through 24/7 parts ordering availability and prompt delivery.

Parts are currently available for Yanmar’s SA, YM and YT series tractors, industrial engines and UTVs. Each part is manufactured under the ISO9001 standard, a process that uses the same materials, machinery, and production methods as the original equipment parts. A representative for Yanmar said there are no plans to add parts for Yanmar or ASV compact construction equipment to the site. 

"This e-commerce platform is a testament to our commitment to continuously enhance our services for our valued customers,” said Jeff Albright, president, Yanmar America Corporation. “It reinforces our position as an industry leader, focused on delivering unparalleled convenience and satisfaction."

