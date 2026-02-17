Tern's cooling system features two fans, seen here, embedded into the rear of the vest.

For construction workers burning up in the sun all day, Tomahawk Power unveiled a new collaboration at this year’s World of Concrete in Las Vegas that brings a personal, fan-powered cooling system to the jobsite.

Tomahawk, a manufacturer of concrete finishing and construction equipment, recently partnered with workwear brand Tern to introduce its battery-powered, fan-cooled vest to the construction industry. Billed as a new category of jobsite apparel, the 24V battery-powered cooling system aims to keep workers cooler, more comfortable, safer and more productive on the jobsite.

(To watch the Tern fan-powered vest in action, check out our video farther down in this article.)

The new vests use low-profile fans embedded in the rear of the garment to circulate airflow and keep the wearer cool, aided by an elastic waistband to stop air escaping. The system’s batteries can deliver several hours of power on a single charge, the company says.

The fan system displayed at World of Concrete (modeled by Sasquatch himself) was a Hi-Vis vest featuring branding from Japanese workwear company Burtle. The Aircraft fan-cooled, ANSI Class 2 vest, also available in black, offers a detachable hood, hook hanger, back lanyard holes for a full harness, and water-repellent, soft-shell material, the company says.

