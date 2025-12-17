Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Sometimes you need to quickly cut through tough surfaces and obstacles on the jobsite. For the contractor in your life who faces those hurdles regularly, consider Arbortech’s new Allsaw BA200X restoration tool.

The BA200X uses Arbortech’s proprietary orbital cutting action with dual reciprocating blades for optimal cutting through materials including tree roots, cinderblocks, mortar, asphalt and masonry. That unique action also reduces airborne dust and can cut to a depth of 4.75 inches.

This new electric tool, powered by the Dewalt Flexvolt system, operates on 60V max battery power and is rated at 5,200 rpm. Contractors will also benefit from a Quick Switch Blade system and adjustable rubber grip for improved handling.

The Arbortech Allsaw BA200X restoration tool can be purchased here.