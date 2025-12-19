Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

For the loved one who is always hauling equipment, make the process a little easier with Rhino USA’s retractable ratchet straps.

A modern take on the classic tool, the ratchets can instantly retract with one button, cutting down on time spent ratcheting up tension. Its design also removes the potential for excess material to get tangled, the company says.

Contractors will benefit from anodized, rust- and corrosion-resistant ratchets with ergonomic padded handles. Every strap features double diamond stitching and anti-scratch coated, full-bend S-hooks for safety clips, according to Rhino.

The retractable, 10-foot straps come in seven colors and two widths:

1-inch straps – 1,209-pound break strength and 403-pound working load limit.

2-inch straps – 3,033-pound break strength and 1,011-pound working load limit

For more on the Rhino USA retractable ratchet straps, click here.