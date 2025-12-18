Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Does the contractor in your life need to upgrade their safety sunglasses? Give them the fun of customization with the all-new Reactiv safety sunglasses from Wye Delta.

These ANSI Z87+ safety rated glasses feature a twist-and-pull knob for removing and replacing lenses or nose pieces, allowing users to fully customize their pair.

Every pair comes with a hard case with three slots for extra lenses and a microfiber pouch.

The Reactiv safety sunglasses are available in white and black frames and the accompanying lenses come in four color ways, allowing contractor up to eight unique ways to pair the two together.

The Wye Delta Reactiv sunglasses can be purchased here.