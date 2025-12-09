The Reclaimer Wedge is offered as both a soft-toe and steel-toe boot.

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Sometimes you can’t beat the classics, and Caterpillar’s new moc toe Reclaimer Wedge boot offers the classic work boot style with modern comforts.

Designed for those wanting a balance of functionality and style, Cat’s Reclaimer Wedge offers full-grain waterproof leather, a flexible and slip-resistant polyurethane outsole, a waterproof membrane with moisture-wicking mesh lining and a soft ethylene-vinyl acetate foam footbed.

The Reclaimer Wedge is offered as both a soft-toe and steel-toe boot and multiple colorways and offers ASTM F2413-24 electrical hazard protection.

Contractors can find the Reclaimer Wedge available for men and women here.