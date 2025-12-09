4th Day of Construction Gifts: Cat Reclaimer Wedge Boots

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 9, 2025
The Reclaimer Wedge is offered as both a soft-toe and steel-toe boot.
The Reclaimer Wedge is offered as both a soft-toe and steel-toe boot.
Caterpillar

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Sometimes you can’t beat the classics, and Caterpillar’s new moc toe Reclaimer Wedge boot offers the classic work boot style with modern comforts.

Designed for those wanting a balance of functionality and style, Cat’s Reclaimer Wedge offers full-grain waterproof leather, a flexible and slip-resistant polyurethane outsole, a waterproof membrane with moisture-wicking mesh lining and a soft ethylene-vinyl acetate foam footbed.

The Reclaimer Wedge is offered as both a soft-toe and steel-toe boot and multiple colorways and offers ASTM F2413-24 electrical hazard protection.

Contractors can find the Reclaimer Wedge available for men and women here.

Related Stories
SnowRunner off-road equipment simulator game recently added Mack Truck models TerraPro and Pinnacle.
Gear
3rd Day of Construction Gifts: SnowRunner Off-Road Equipment Simulator
The Big Kids' Pull-On style of Georgia Boot's Athens Superlyte kids boots.
Gear
2nd Day of Construction Gifts: Georgia Athens Superlyte Kids Work Boots
The Wiley X Saber Advanced eyewear with light rust shields.
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: Wiley X Protective Eyewear
Ultra Guard Steel Large
Components
Titan Expands Lineup with Steel-Belted Skid Steer Tires
Top Stories
Kubota Svl1103 Ctl Copy
Compact Track Loaders
Sneak Peek: Kubota’s Upcoming Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL110-3
Dealers have taken to social media to post the manufacturer’s next compact track loader, the SVL110-3, which would be its largest.
Develon Dl280 Thumb
Wheel Loaders
Closer Look: Develon’s Top-Selling DL280-7 Wheel Loader with Transparent Bucket
2026 Heavy Duty Equipment Guide Cover
Heavy equipment
2025 - 2026 Heavy Construction Equipment Guide
Cat 140 Lvr Motor Grader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders of 2024 - 2025
Volvo says its new ECR355 is designed for work in tight spaces with increased lift power and tractive force.
Excavators
Volvo Launches New ECR355 Excavator with Short Swing, More Lift Capacity
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All