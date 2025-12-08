Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

For the contractor who can’t scratch the operator itch on the jobsite, consider Focus Entertainment's SnowRunner, the open-world, off-road heavy vehicle simulator for some at-home operating.

Players will pilot a variety of off-road equipment including articulated dump trucks, telehandlers, pickup trucks, 6x6 trucks, military trucks, and more while completing tasks like hauling cargo, clearing roadblocks and towing other vehicles.

The game’s open-world format allows players to explore large worlds with total freedom to discover new locations and challenges.

Players can pilot 40 vehicles from brands including Caterpillar, International, Chevrolet, and Freightliner, though that number can easily reach 80 after purchasing all the available optional content.

Some recent additions to SnowRunner’s digital roster include the following trucks: the Mack TerraPro, Mack Pinnacle, Freightliner FLD 120, Western Star 6900XD, Avenhorn A15, and Padera STD-4.

SnowRunner can be purchased for PC, Mac, Xbox and Playstation here.