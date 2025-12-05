2nd Day of Construction Gifts: Georgia Athens Superlyte Kids Work Boots

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 5, 2025
The Big Kids' Pull-On style of Georgia Boot's Athens Superlyte kids boots.
Georgia Boot

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Striking out on gift ideas for the kids? Keep their feet safe with some Georgia Boot’s Athens Superlyte work boots.

Buyers can pick from two styles of leather boots for the young’uns: the Wallabes slip-on, medium-height boots, or the taller Pull-Ons. Both styles come in Big Kids’ and Little Kids’ sizes.

The Pull-Ons feature a full height of eight inches, the Wallabes come in at four inches tall, and both styles offer a 1.25-inch heel height.

All four pairs feature with Room-2 Grow insoles with detachable layers for adding a half size to the boots. The Superlytes also feature slip-resistant, Carbo-Tec rubber outsoles with a Cement Construction, and interior moisture wicking mesh.

Georgia Boot Athens Superlyte kids boots can be purchased here.

