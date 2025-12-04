Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Give the gift of fashionable safety this year with a pair of Wiley X Premium Protective Eyewear.

Made from ANSI-rated frames and lenses, Wiley X safety eyewear can withstand the impact of a 0.25-inch-diameter steel ball and can be outfitted with anti-fog tech, UV protection, full wrap-around frames, polarized lenses, facial cavity shields and side shields for extra protection.

Wiley X’s entire eyewear collection is ANSI Z87.1+ and EN.166 safety certified to keep contractors’ faces and eyes protected from workplace hazards.

For the pickier giftees, buyers can pick from over 190 pairs of safety glasses in a variety of colors and styles.

Wily X safety eyewear can be purchased here.