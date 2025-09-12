Power Curbers Companies has acquired Miller Formless Systems, which manufacturers midsize concrete slipform pavers.

Miller Formless offers a portfolio of concrete curb-and-gutter pavers, barrier-wall pavers and slipform pavers, in addition to molds for curb and gutter and barrier walls. The company also offers replacement parts and services, slipform paver and mold refurbishment, and on-site training for new and used equipment.

The acquisition will add to Power Curbers' lineup of curb machines, multipurpose slipforms machines, slipform pavers, extruders, texture and curing machines and molds.

Miller Formless, located in McHenry, Illinois, and founded in 1970, will maintain its name and branding under Power Curbers’ ownership.

Power Curbers plans to support Miller Formless with operational efficiencies to boost machine delivery, parts availability and after-sales support. Both companies’ sales teams will also offer support for each other's product lineups.

Terramac Adds Four New Dealers

Crawler carrier and wheeled dumper manufacturer Terramac has named four new dealers in North America. The following dealerships will now sell and service Terramac equipment:

Anderson Equipment Co. – 19 locations covering New Hampshire New York (minus Long Island), Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Vermont.

Columbus Equipment Company – 10 locations covering Ohio.

Roland Machinery Co. – six locations covering Wisconsin.

WPI – six locations covering southern Louisiana.

RDO Equipment Transitions Leadership Roles

John Deere dealer RDO Equipment has named new leaders for its Midwest and Mountain construction equipment regions.

RDO Equipment

Earlier this year, Kelly Gress was named chief financial officer of RDO Equipment after 10 years leading the company’s Midwest construction equipment region. Anthony Saraceno, who joined RDO Equipment as the general manager of its Irving, Texas, location in 2022, will replace Gress at the helm of the Midwest division.

Additionally, Senior Vice President Adam Gilbertson will now lead the company’s newly organized Mountain construction region, which was created by combining six Montana stores and nine locations across Idaho, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

Manitou Adds New Wisconsin Dealer

Three-store Wisconsin AGCO dealer Vanderloop Equipment is the latest to join Manitou’s North American dealer network, selling skid steer and compact track loaders, telescopic handlers, forklifts and articulated wheel loaders.

Manitou

"This partnership expands our ability to serve Manitou customers in Wisconsin, and we look forward to building a successful future together,” said Dave Szepanski, regional sales manager for Manitou North America.

Manitou also recently added Ferri Equipment in Wareham, Massachusetts, to its Gehl dealership network.

Coastline Equipment Joins Trimble Tech Outlet Network

California-based John Deere and Wirtgen dealer Coastline Equipment has become Trimble’s latest Technology Outlet. The dealership will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers using John Deere and Hamm equipment, as well as Trimble tech for LevelBest/ATI and HitchDoc attachments.

Other dealers recently added to Trimble’s list of Technology Outlets, a new part of Trimble’s civil construction distribution strategy, include McCoy Construction & Forestry and Kirby-Smith Machinery.