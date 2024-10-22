Industry Roundup: Cat Dealer Foley Equipment Opens 16th Location

Oct 22, 2024
the storefront of the new location
Several Ziegler employees stayed on at the store with the transition to Foley Equipment.
Foley Equipment

Caterpillar dealer Foley Equipment recently opened its 16th location in Chillicothe, Missouri, which will handle sales, rental, parts and service for the dealership’s construction and Power Solutions and RIG360 Truck businesses.

Foley bought the 26-acre property, which includes six service bays and a 19,000-square-foot parts warehouse, from Ziegler Ag Equipment, the farm equipment wing of fellow Caterpillar dealer Ziegler Cat. Several Ziegler employees stayed on with the transition to Foley Equipment.

“Our business continues to grow, and we saw a wonderful opportunity in Chillicothe,” said Ann Konecny, CEO of Foley Equipment. “This addition will enable us to better serve customers of Northwest and North Central Missouri, particularly with rental, parts and shop service. It will also position us for continued growth in this part of the state.”

John Deere Reman Announces $13.5 Million Expansion

John Deere will soon expand its remanufacturing facility in Strafford, Missouri, by 120,000 square feet, bringing the total footprint to 400,000 square feet. The $13.5 million investment will break ground in mid-2025 and is slated to be done in 2026.

inside john deere reman's stafford warehouseConstruction on the current facility (seen here) began in 2011.Q & Company

The Strafford facility distributes all remanufactured John Deere engines, fuel injection systems and turbo chargers worldwide.

John Deere entered the remanufacturing market – repairing and refurbishing used components and parts – in the 1990s through a joint venture with Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation and now offers over 2,000 remanufactured products to customers worldwide.

Takeuchi U.S. Hires New Sales & Marketing Director

Jeffrey Ratliff will soon replace Henry Lawson, who is retiring, as the director of sales and marketing for Takeuchi U.S. Ratliff previously held several positions at farm equipment manufacturer AGCO over the last 21 years, including director of marketing and regional sales director.

headshot of jeffrey ratliffRatliff previously held several positions at farm equipment manufacturer AGCO.Takeuchi

At Takeuchi U.S., Ratliff’s responsibilities will include dealer sales development and national account business and activity, helping Takeuchi achieve company market share objectives and directing and managing Takeuchi’s national rental accounts. 

“Jeffrey has spent his career implementing solid marketing and sales principles within the equipment industry,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “He has a proven track record of building excellent teams who understand customer challenges and how to help those customers find the products that will best help them in their everyday lives. We’re pleased to have him join the Takeuchi family, and I’m excited to see his positive impact on market share and overall growth.”

