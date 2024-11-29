Two of the largest Kubota dealers in the U.S. have announced a “partnership venture” that will see the companies improving operations across Texas.

Ewald Kubota, with 11 locations in Texas, and Lansdowne-Moody Company, which has nine locations in Texas, announced the venture earlier this month, which is expected to close in December 2024.

A note from Ewald Kubota to customers said the two dealerships will share expertise and improve operations across stores in Houston and Central Texas. That same note clarified Ewald Kubota was not selling its business or changing its management team but is going to add administration and accounting staff and that Ewald Kubota will also be “expanding our company footprint” to serve the greater Houston metro area.

Over 40 RDO Equipment Stores Achieve New Safety Certification

John Deere dealer RDO Equipment reported that 44 of its locations – roughly half of its total footprint – have achieved ISO 45001:2018 certification through inspection and certification organization DEKRA.

RDO Equipment



ISO 45001:2018 is the only international and independent standard that defines requirements for operational health and safety management systems and replaces the previous standard OHSAS 18001, according to DEKRA’s website.

RDO said a key outcome of achieving this certification is a framework to monitor present operational risks. After RDO safety leaders and internal audit teams first upgraded safety processes at 8 of RDO’s locations, a multisite certification process earned certification for over 40 other stores. The company expects additional service, sales and parts teams to participate in future ISO 45001:2018 certification efforts.

Magni Signs Carolina Cat as New Dealer

Italian telehandler manufacturer Magni has expanded its U.S. presence through a partnership with North Carolina nine-store dealership Carolina Cat. The dealership has already undergone Magni’s application, sales, parts and service training.

“We are always looking for great products to expand our rental offerings to better support our customers,” said Neil Carbaugh, vice president of Carolina Cat Rental. “The Magni Rotating and Heavy Lift Telehandlers are not only great products but are the global leaders in this space. We look forward to getting these units into the marketplace to help build NC efficiently and safely.”

Earlier this year, Magni also signed single-store construction equipment rental operation Gap Power in Pennsylvania as a dealer.

SmithCo Unveils New Kingpin Housing Design

Side dump trailer manufacturer SmithCo has announced a patent-pending kingpin housing sent to be included on all the company’s over-the-road side dump trailers starting next year.

SmithCo



The new design provides longer life and reduced maintenance costs, offering the security and durability of a weld-in kingpin while also being easy to remove.

“We listened to our customers, and one thing they wanted was a longer-lasting kingpin and housing,” said Dan Dohman, SmithCo’s director of engineering. “Our engineers developed a collect-chuck style kingpin housing that presses together and locks everything in place. This design secures the kingpin and eliminates movement without requiring the kingpin to be welded to the fifth-wheel plate. The results are a stronger, more durable connection that extends the life of the kingpin and reduces maintenance costs.”

A study done in partnership with Iowa State University found the new design simulated 500,000 fully loaded start/stop cycles and found no signs of movement within the housing.