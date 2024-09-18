Industry Roundup: Hitachi Expands Utah Parts Warehouse

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 18, 2024
hitachi salt lake city facility's storefront
The expanded facility will provide customer and dealer support 7 days a week.
Hitachi

A recent 173,000-square-foot expansion at Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas’ Salt Lake City parts warehouse aims to minimize West Coast customers’ downtime. The manufacturer currently has around $140 million in parts inventory across its U.S. warehouses.

The facility will provide customer and dealer support seven days a week to get parts faster to Hitachi machines.

“When we were deciding upon the location for this warehouse,  it was important for us to be close to our customers. While this requires additional investment and complexity for us, our goal is to improve the speed of delivery to our customers, maintain world-class fill rates and be a highly reliable partner,” said Jeremy Dieterle, vice president, Parts Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

Hitachi said it has invested in equipment and tech to efficiently handle all its parts, from O-rings to the largest EX8000 mining shovel parts.

Valley Supply & Equipment Acquired by Stephenson Equipment

Twelve-store East Coast crane and construction equipment dealer Stephenson Equipment recently acquired Valley Supply & Equipment, a three-store construction and paving equipment dealer. Valley Supply has two stores in Maryland and one in Virginia and carries the JCB, LeeBoy, Dynapac and Wacker Neuson equipment lines.

Stephenson Equipment has stores in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and carries the Manitowoc, Grove, National Crane, Potain, Manitex, Elliot and Montarent equipment lines.

Bacon Universal Launches Rental Division, Used-Equipment Website

Five-store Hawaii Kubota and Komatsu dealer Bacon Universal has launched a new rental division, Bacon Rentals, as well as a dedicated used-equipment website.

The first Bacon Rentals location opened this month in Wailuku on Maui, adjacent to the existing Bacon Universal branch and will serve as a hub for rental operations on the island. More locations will be rolled out in the coming months.

The first Bacon Rentals location opened earlier this month in Wailuku on the island of Maui.

Jeffrey Pape, who has more than 32 years’ experience in the equipment rental sector, has been named rental manager of the Maui region.

Bacon Universal also launched a dedicated used equipment site (used.baconuniversal.com) in August, letting customers browse the dealership’s used inventory – much of it coming from the company’s rental fleet – in real time, submit inquiries, apply for financing and more.

All Access Equipment Rebrands as CMC North America

A series of acquisitions have resulted in CMC tracked-aerial-lift dealer All Access Equipment rebranding as CMC North America.

The rebranding follows the acquisition of All Access Equipment by aerial-lift manufacturer CMC in February, following Russian private equity fund Metrika’s acquisition of a 70% stake in CMC in October 2023.

All Access Equipment is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and was founded in 2011.

All Access Equipment is based out of Boston, Massachusetts, and was founded in 2011.

"This rebranding to CMC North America reflects our commitment to growth and integration,” says CEO Ryan Polonski. “It's a positive step that will streamline our efforts and strengthen our market presence. While we honor the legacy of the All Access Equipment brand, transitioning to CMC North America is a natural progression, as CMC is already a well-recognized name among our customers, partners, and the aerial lift industry."

Ditch Witch of Virginia Adds Hyundai Compact CE Lines

Four-store dealer Ditch Witch of Virginia has now added the Hyundai CE compaction product lineup to its showroom, including compact excavators, skid steers and compact track loaders. Ditch Witch of Virginia has three locations in Virginia and one in Delaware.

Ditch Witch of Virginia has three locations in Virginia and one in Delaware.

“We try to provide our customers with everything they need to get the job done,” said Vice President of Sales and Owner Jacob Horton. “The Hyundai compact equipment line brings it all together with even more jobsite solutions. We have looked for the right partnership for some time, and we’ve found it. This is the perfect time for our dealership and customers to pick the Hyundai brand.”

