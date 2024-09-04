Industry Roundup: BOMAG Announces New Dealer Channel Sales Director

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 4, 2024
headshot of robert vistad in front of equipment
Vistad’s 14 years of industry experience include 7 years in district sales manager and senior account manager positions at Bobcat.
Bomag Americas

Robert Vistad brings experience working at Bobcat and time as a dealership sales manager to his new role as BOMAG Americas’ sales director, dealer channel for western U.S. and Canada.

In addition to supporting BOMAG dealers, Vistad is tasked with promoting market awareness and product knowledge to BOMAG field sales staff, as well as helping to strengthen their dealer relationships.

Vistad’s 14 years of industry experience include 7 years in district sales manager and senior account manager positions at Bobcat, 1.5 years as a sales manager for John Deere dealer RDO Equipment, almost 2 years as Takeuchi’s west region business manager and most recently a BOMAG Americas territory manager.

 “I’ve met fantastic people throughout my career who have the same values and handshake-is-your-word attitude instilled in me growing up on the farm,” said Vistad. “My time with RDO Equipment rounded out my understanding of the OEM-dealer relationship and gave me insight into what a dealership needs to be successful.”

This is the third notable appoint at BOMAG in the last 2 months, including new BOMAG President Ingo Ettischer and new BOMAG Americas VP of Sales & Marketing Christoph Thiesbrummel.

Komatsu Appoints New Virginia Dealer

Linder Industrial Machinery Company has been appointed the authorized distributor of Komatsu products in Virginia.

Linder – which is also a Bomag, Topcon and Deutz-Fahr tractor dealer – has assumed the operations of the previous distributor, All Roads Equipment, in five Virginia locations: Bealeton, Chesapeake, Chester, Fishersville and Salem. Linder now has 26 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

graphic of a sign welcoming Linder Machinery to the state of VirginiaLinder has assumed the operations of the previous distributor, All Roads Equipment, in five Virginia locations.Linder Industrial Machinery

"We value our decades-long relationship with Linder and believe the company will be a great distribution resource for Virginia customers," said Tim Tripas, senior vice president for construction equipment and dealer engagement at Komatsu. "The top-notch service from Linder's team aligns well with Komatsu's focus on customer satisfaction, and we are confident this collaboration will bring exceptional value to customers in the region."

At the end of last year, Linder announced its acquisition of Cumberland Tractor.

Epiroc to Open New Office in Utah

Following its acquisition of Utah-based autonomy platform provider ASI Mining, mining equipment manufacturer Epiroc will soon open a new office in Providence, Utah, according to The Cache Valley Daily. The manufacturer is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony September 4.

visualization of ASI Mining's Mobius productEpiroc announced July 3 that it had completed its acquisition of ASI Mining after taking a 34% stake back in 2018.ASI Mining

Epiroc announced July 3 that it had completed its acquisition of ASI Mining after taking a 34% stake back in 2018. ASI Mining’s tech is brand-agnostic, meaning it will work with all brands and mixed fleets.

ASI Mining's Mobius software platform supervises autonomous vehicles at the mine site and works in conjunction with the hardware components installed on each autonomous vehicle. 

Second Deere Dealer Partners with Des Moines Area Community College

The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Power Equipment Technology Program recently announced that John Deere dealership K.C. Nielsen has become the second dealer partner of the program. This allows students to become an intern at K.C. Nielsen during their 21-month course.

instructor and student work on small engine togetherCorbin Jones (left), a Spring 2024 graduate of the DMACC Power Equipment Technology AAS degree program, discusses timing gears and timing marks on a Yanmar engine with Roy Kokemuller (right), DMACC Power Equipment Technology program instructor.DMACC

The program covers a variety of technical areas, including shop fundamentals, electrical and fuel systems, engine repair, small engines, powertrains, power equipment hydraulics and air conditioning.

Van Wall Equipment was the program’s first dealership partner in 2022 and provided students with training simulators in electricity, hydrostatic systems and air conditioning, as well as granted access to a learning center at the nearby Farm Progress Show grounds.

Both dealerships will reimburse tuition and an hourly wage for students who intern in their shops. Graduates earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Power Equipment Technology from DMACC and become eligible for full-time employment opportunities at Van Wall Equipment or K.C. Nielsen.

