All Access Equipment has developed a new truck mount system that allows its CMC Tracked Lift to operate independently or directly from the deck of a truck chassis.

Upon arriving at a jobsite, the CMC truck-mounted lift can self-unload from the truck chassis via automatic outriggers, drive through a gate as narrow as 36 inches, and self-level on sloped terrain.

Alternatively, it can be mounted on an under-CDL truck, such as a Ford F550/F600, and used as a rear-mount forestry bucket truck or rear-mount aerial lift. It can reach up to 100 feet in height in less than three minutes, the company says.

The patent-pending system provides “two lifts for the price of one” for utility and tree contractors who need versatility and fast and easy equipment transportation.

“Many very serious injuries occur to workers while climbing on, off, or into high, truck-mounted aerial work platforms,” All Access Equipment says. “This certified and proven truck mount system meets and exceeds both OSHA and DOT safety standards by providing a new and safer way to enter an aerial work platform without the need to climb up/down the top of a truck with unprotected cab guards. This new patent-pending system provides the ability for workers to always remain on safer solid ground, including basket egress.”

The All Access Equipment Track Lift Truck Mount & Transport Deck can be installed independently or by a certified dealer.