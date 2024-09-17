The 64,600-pound ZX250LC-7 SLF and the 84,900-pound ZX350LC-7 SLF join Hitachi's new lineup of "Super Long Front" excavators.

Hitachi has expanded its lineup of long-reach excavators with the addition of the 64,600-pound ZX250LC-7 SLF and the 84,900-pound ZX350LC-7 SLF.

The new models join the 54,900-pound ZX210LC-7H SLF, which launched in August.

"SLF" stands for "Super Long Front."

The ZX250LC-7 SLF offers a maximum dig reach at ground level of 59 feet 8 inches and a digging depth of 47 feet 4 inches, while the ZX350LC-7 SLF boasts a ground level reach of 71 feet 11 inches and a digging depth of 57 feet.

The Isuzu diesel engines that power the machines offer two work modes – ECO and PWR - allowing operators to adjust performance based on jobsite conditions.

The excavators have a strengthened front structure to ensure reliability at full extension when performing dredging, barge and waterway, roadwork, agricultural and dairy, and site cleanup tasks, the company says. Durability is also enhanced by the reinforced tail frame, undercarriage with integrated X-Frame and additional track protection.

An enlarged counterweight adds stability during operation. A special swing motor, control valve and hydraulic circuit ensure precise and predictable movement through the excavator’s full range of motion, according to Hitachi.

The larger cab offers more head- and legroom, reduced noise and a panoramic view of the jobsite. Additional features include an adjustable air suspension seat, air conditioning, an 8-inch LCD monitor, USB port, Bluetooth, LED work lights and roller sunshades. Right, left and rear cameras provide a 270-degree bird’s eye view around the machine.

Both models come equipped with a Hitachi bucket. Hitachi’s lineup of attachments features common connection sizes.

Quick Specs

ZX250LC-7 SLF

Net Power: 188 horsepower

Operating Weight: 64,600 pounds

Max Dig Reach: 59 feet 8 inches

Max Dig Depth: 47 feet 4 inches

ZX350LC-7 SLF