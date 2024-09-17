Hitachi Goes "Super Long" with 2 New Extended-Reach Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 17, 2024
Hitachi ZX250LC-7 SLF and ZX350LC-7 SLF long-reach excavators
The 64,600-pound ZX250LC-7 SLF and the 84,900-pound ZX350LC-7 SLF join Hitachi's new lineup of "Super Long Front" excavators.
Hitachi

Hitachi has expanded its lineup of long-reach excavators with the addition of the 64,600-pound ZX250LC-7 SLF and the 84,900-pound ZX350LC-7 SLF.

The new models join the 54,900-pound ZX210LC-7H SLF, which launched in August. 

"SLF" stands for "Super Long Front."

The ZX250LC-7 SLF offers a maximum dig reach at ground level of 59 feet 8 inches and a digging depth of 47 feet 4 inches, while the ZX350LC-7 SLF boasts a ground level reach of 71 feet 11 inches and a digging depth of 57 feet.

The Isuzu diesel engines that power the machines offer two work modes – ECO and PWR - allowing operators to adjust performance based on jobsite conditions.

The excavators have a strengthened front structure to ensure reliability at full extension when performing dredging, barge and waterway, roadwork, agricultural and dairy, and site cleanup tasks, the company says. Durability is also enhanced by the reinforced tail frame, undercarriage with integrated X-Frame and additional track protection.

An enlarged counterweight adds stability during operation. A special swing motor, control valve and hydraulic circuit ensure precise and predictable movement through the excavator’s full range of motion, according to Hitachi.

The larger cab offers more head- and legroom, reduced noise and a panoramic view of the jobsite. Additional features include an adjustable air suspension seat, air conditioning, an 8-inch LCD monitor, USB port, Bluetooth, LED work lights and roller sunshades. Right, left and rear cameras provide a 270-degree bird’s eye view around the machine.

Both models come equipped with a Hitachi bucket. Hitachi’s lineup of attachments features common connection sizes.

Quick Specs

ZX250LC-7 SLF

  • Net Power: 188 horsepower
  • Operating Weight: 64,600 pounds
  • Max Dig Reach: 59 feet 8 inches
  • Max Dig Depth: 47 feet 4 inches

ZX350LC-7 SLF

  • Net Power: 282 horsepower
  • Operating Weight: 84,900 pounds
  • Max Dig Reach: 71 feet 11 inches
  • Max Dig Depth: 57 feet
Related Stories
yellow warning sign low ground clearance railroad crossing
Excavators
Train Crashes into Excavator, Truck, Trailer Stuck on Tracks in S.C.
john Deere 350 P-Tier Excavator digging at dusk
Excavators
Excavator Buyers’ Guide 2024: The Latest Trends and Newest Models
xcmg xe225u excavator
Excavators
More Power, Added Comfort: XCMG's Upgraded XE225U Excavator
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
1930s International I30 Trackson Traxcavator prototype and 1940s T4 Trackson Cat Traxcavator
Collectors Corner
His Rare Traxcavators are for Show – His Vintage Cats are for Work
This collector/contractor restored rare machines that inspired Cat's track loaders and runs vintage Cat dozers, scrapers and motor grader on the job.
Hitachi ZX250LC-7 SLF and ZX350LC-7 SLF long-reach excavators
Excavators
Hitachi Goes "Super Long" with 2 New Extended-Reach Excavators
Maxresdefault 66e82e86566f3
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Bobcat’s Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the New L95
ASV RT-65 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
ASV's New RT-65 Overhauled from the Ground Up – And it Gets a Yanmar Engine
Maxresdefault 66e1f6e9bfbf8
Compact Track Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Cat’s New, Largest Compact Track Loader, the 285
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More