Elliott Reaches New Heights with Aerial Material Handling Devices

Ryan Whisner
Oct 17, 2023
L50 HiReach
The L50, mounted on a Class V 19,000 lb. chassis, features a 50‐foot working height and a 40‐foot working side reach.
Elliot Equipment Company

Elliott Equipment Company recently unveiled two new material handling aerial devices.

The L50, mounted on a Class V 19,000-pound chassis, features a 50‐foot working height and a 40‐foot working side reach, making it ideal for a wide range of aerial construction and maintenance activities. 

In addition, the unit also features a 2,000-pound main boom material handling capacity, making it capable of lifting and moving heavy loads.

The L50 includes an EZR 40-inch by 60-inch steel work platform with a skid-resistant aluminum floor and a 600-pound capacity that offers 160 degrees of rotation. It is removable for lifting loads with the main winch and boom tip sheave.

Going just a few feet higher, the V63 HiReach mounted on a 19,500-pound chassis extends to a 63-foot working height and has a 38-foot working side reach. The main boom has a 1,000 lb. material handling capacity.

V63 HiReach work platformThe top-mounted work platform on the V63 is 40 x 60-in. and has a 500-lb. capacity.Elliot Equipment

The top-mounted work platform on the V63 is also 40 inches by 60 inches and features 180 degrees of rotation and a 500-pound capacity.

Both devices include options for multi single-axis joysticks or 1-multi-axis joystick for upper control stations.

According to Elliott Equipment, both units are engineered for ease of operation and service.

“The L50 HiReach and V63 HiReach are among the most advanced material handling aerial work platforms on the market today,” says John Glazer, Elliott’s executive vice president.

Both platforms include Elliot’s Office in the Sky platform accessories, including 110V, welding, cutting, hydraulic, air and pressure washing circuits and platform material handling forks.

Glazer notes that both units also include specific features that he believes set them apart from the competition. This includes:  

  • Optional One‐touch outrigger set up, boom deploy, and stow.
  • Bluetooth remote diagnostics and control adjustments.
  • Outriggers that deploy within the mirrors of the chassis, allowing for work in confined areas.
  • 20% fewer hydraulic fittings than the outgoing models
  • High strength, lightweight steel for deflection‐free boom operation and improved fuel efficiency.

“These add a great deal of value for the user in terms of time savings, serviceability, and peace of mind,” Glazer says.

Quick Specs

L50 HiReach

  • Working height: 50 feet
  • Working side reach: 40 feet
  • Main boom handling capacity: 2,000 pounds
  • Platform capacity: 600 pounds
  • Jib winch capacity: 500 pounds
  • Outrigger spread: 10 feet

V63 HiReachElliot Equipment Company

V63

  • Working height: 63 feet
  • Working side reach: 38 feet
  • Main boom handling capacity: 1,000 pounds
  • Platform capacity: 500 pounds
  • Jib winch capacity: 500 pounds
  • Outrigger spread: 9 feet
