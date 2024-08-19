Komatsu was chosen to develop lunar construction equipment for the Japanese government in 2021.

Komatsu has brought in lunar resource development company iSpace to consult on its development of lunar construction equipment.

Founded in 2010, iSpace says it aims to “extend the sphere of human life into space and create a sustainable world by providing high-frequency, low-cost transportation services to the Moon.”

iSpace will work with Komatsu on the manufacturer’s ongoing “Project for Promoting the Development of Innovative Technology for Unmanned Outer Space Construction,” a program managed by the Japanese government that researches outer space construction activities.

As part of the agreement, iSpace is providing consulting services based on its experience in designing space test equipment and selecting materials and components suited for use in space.

Komatsu was selected for this program in 2021, when its proposal titled “Development of Digital Twin Technology for Lunar Construction Equipment.”

A 2021 press release from Komatsu announcing its participation in the project said, “Because it’s complicated to approach actual objects on the moon's surface, Komatsu believes that digital twin technology is essential, precisely recreating site conditions and machines.”

The Japan Times reported in October 2023 that Komatsu “aims to develop a hydraulic excavator to drill into the surface of the moon.”

To see a simulation of the planned equipment, check out the video below Komatsu released in 2023.