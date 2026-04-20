Komatsu redesigned its HM400-5 articulated haul truck from the ground up, reintroducing it at ConExpo 2026 as the HM460-6.

The model comes equipped with a new high-output powertrain, an advanced traction control system and a new operator environment.

Built for quarry, construction, large-scale site development, mining and infrastructure operations, the HM460-6 offers a higher-rated payload and improved fuel efficiency compared to its predecessor. It is designed to deliver a lower cost per ton while maintaining stable, predictable operation throughout the haul cycle, Komatsu says.

The HM460-6 has a 46.3-ton payload capacity, up from 44.2 tons. A new mainframe structure using higher strength, lighter weight steel cut the truck’s weight by over 5,000 pounds, for a total operating weight of 165,126 pounds.

Engine and Transmission

The truck runs on Komatsu’s new 518-horsepower DBA127 Tier 4 Final diesel engine, engineered to deliver increased torque at lower engine speeds to support strong acceleration, improved hill climbing and efficient power delivery under load.

The engine use 12% less fuel than the prior model thanks to its two-stage turbocharger system, which delivers an “efficient boost” across a wide operating range, Komatsu says. An electronically controlled bypass valve helps manage boost pressure, contributing to durability and smooth engine response.

Two selectable working modes are available: “Power mode” is for high production jobs and uphill hauling, and “Economy mode” is for lighter work on flat ground.

Auto idle shutdown and auto power-off functions automatically turn off the engine after it idles for a preset period of 3 to 60 minutes, while the delayed engine shutdown uses the temperature monitoring system for even shorter idling times. In addition, an Ecogauge and Eco-guidance tips on the cab monitor further support efficient operation.

The simplified design of the new engine, which does not require an exhaust gas recirculation valve, reduces maintenance complexity and extends service intervals.

The engine is paired with a new nine-speed Komatsu transmission and intelligent gear control for optimized power delivery across varying hauling conditions, the company says. The expanded gear range makes acceleration smooth, cruising speed efficient, and gradeability responsive, while increasing fuel efficiency by up to 22%, Komatsu says.

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Traction Control System

The HM460-6 comes standard with the Komatsu Traction Control System.

The system, which works in conjunction with inter-axle and cross-axle differential locks, continuously monitors wheel speed and slip, automatically applying brake force to individual wheels when traction loss is detected. This helps reduce tire spin to extend tire life, limit material spillage and support steady travel on grades and soft, uneven or muddy ground. A hydro-pneumatic suspension system further enhances ride comfort and stability.

“When the wheels start to spin, it’ll break that side and shift it over to the other side to get you going and keep your momentum with the truck,” says Komatsu Director of Products and Service Bruce Boebel.

Komatsu

The HM460-6 also features an all-new cab focused on visibility, ergonomics and operator comfort.

The four-pillar cab design increases glass area by 16% and reduces blind spots by 43% compared to the HM400-5, Komatsu says, helping to improve awareness during loading, hauling and dumping. It features a high-capacity air conditioning system with improved air flow, a new deluxe air-suspension seat, a new flap-retracting steering column, a foldable trainer seat, a larger front wiper and retractable sun visors.

The control layout groups high-use functions within easy reach. An 8-inch machine monitor and 10-inch sub-monitor display payload data, machine information and rearview camera feeds.

Dumping can be controlled with a single finger with a customizable dumping angle. A lock switch beside the dump lever prevents accidental operation.

“We want that operator comfortable, so there’s an all-new suspension seat, heated and ventilated,” says Boebel. “Controls are all on the right side for the operator, and we added a lot of automated features.”

Standard operator-assist features include:

Cruise control: Adjusts throttle and retarder input to maintain the operator's selected speed.

Automatic retard speed control: Automatically detects whether the truck is loaded or empty and adjusts the retarder force accordingly to help maintain consistent downhill speeds.

Hill start assist: Prevents rollback on slopes by applying the retarder brake until traction is established.

Speed limiter: Allows the customer to set a maximum speed for each jobsite.

Overload speed-limit: Restricts vehicle speed when the payload exceeds the specified limit.

Rollover prevention system: Monitors vehicle speed and rear frame angle, providing alerts and limiting machine functions when thresholds are approached.

Brake inspection guidance: Helps operators inspect the front, rear and parking brake systems through an integrated check procedure within the in-cab interface.

Advanced payload meter: Displays the number of loads for easier management of production volume and operating conditions. Exterior indication lamps also allow the loading machine operator to check the loading status.

Semi-auto dumping: During body raising, engine speed automatically increases for smooth, energy-efficient dumping without operating the accelerator pedal. If a body-angle limit is set, the body will stop at the specified angle.

The HM460-6 cab structure meets all rollover protective structure standards. A seatbelt beacon alert system provides in-cab notification and external visual indication status to reinforce jobsite safety protocols and promote responsible operations across the crew.

Maintenance

Komatsu gave the HM460-6 a powered tilting engine hood, ground-level service points and extended service intervals to simplify routine inspections and scheduled maintenance. Sampling ports are available for convenient oil sampling.

“We’re trying to reduce the number of times a customer has to touch the machine to maintain it,” says Boebel.

The truck is equipped with telematics data monitoring technology that enables fleet managers to access machine health and operating data.

Komatsu HM460-6 Haul Truck Specs