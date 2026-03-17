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Volvo CE to Shut Down Rokbak Articulated Dump Truck Business

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 17, 2026
Updated Mar 18, 2026
Rokbak

Volvo CE is shuttering its Rokbak articulated hauler business, citing rising operational and supply chain costs and global trade challenges, including U.S. tariffs.

The company says these headwinds have “significantly impacted financial performance, making continued operation unsustainable.” New financed articulated dump truck sales fell 7.8% in 2025, with 1,947 total units sold in the U.S., according to EDA’s equipment finance data. Rokbak accounted for just 2.1% of those sales with 40 units sold.

Rokbak, formerly Terex Trucks, offered two ADT models: the 30.9-ton RA30 and the 41.9-ton RA40. 

With its exit from the Rokbak business, Volvo CE says it will concentrate its resources on its portfolio of other haulers. Volvo CE currently offers the A25, A30, A35, A40, A45, A50 and A60 models of articulated dump trucks, as well as the R60, R70 and R100 rigid-frame haulers. The Motherwell facility in Scotland will continue as a key hub for designing and manufacturing Volvo rigid haulers and will drive the development of future product lines, the company says.

Production of Rokbak articulated haulers is expected to stop in the second half of 2026, subject to a consultation process.

Supporting Rokbak Customers and Dealers

Volvo CE says it will continue to support Rokbak customers and dealers throughout the transition and into the future. A core Rokbak team will remain in place to deliver aftermarket services, including parts, sales, technical support and training. 

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our entire company, our valued employees and our loyal customers and partners,” says Paul Douglas, managing director of Rokbak. “We are extremely grateful for all the support we’ve received over the years. Our focus now is on ensuring a smooth transition, providing ongoing support to our fantastic team, customers and partners, and honoring our commitments.” 

Rokbak's History

Volvo CE traces the Rokbak's lineage to 1934 when Euclid Road Machinery built what Volvo calls the world's first off-road truck, the Model 1Z. The trucks have been made in Motherwell, Scotland, since 1950.

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General Motors bought Euclid in 1953 and renamed its earthmoving division "Terex," from the Latin "terra" (earth) and "rex" (king). Terex became independent of General Motors in 1987 and was bought by North West Engineering in 1992, forming Terex Corporation.

Volvo Group then bought the off-road truck line from Terex in 2014, establishing a new division within Volvo CE. After seven years of investment, the Rokbak brand was launched in September 2021 with the RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers. Rokbak ADTs were distributed by around 30 North American independent multiline dealers and not through the Volvo CE dealer network, which distributed its own branded ADTs. 

“Our haulers are designed and built in Scotland and loaded with generations of experience and pride,” concludes Paul. “When we launched the Rokbak brand, it was a hit worldwide and embraced by our team, customers and dealer partners. The trucks became known and loved for their reliability, durability and uptime. This makes it even harder to announce our plans to close the business, but despite extensive efforts, ongoing operations have unfortunately become unsustainable.” 

The Rokbak closure is subject to the completion of a collective consultation process, which is expected to conclude by the third quarter of this year. Volvo CE says it will work closely with unions, government representatives and regulatory bodies to help employees impacted by the closure.

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