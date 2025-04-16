Volvo CE revealed the world’s first electric articulated dump trucks of 29 and 39 metric tons to enter serial production at last week’s Bauma, the world’s largest construction equipment trade show.

The new A30 Electric and A40 Electric match the performance of their diesel counterparts but with fewer emissions, less noise, and less vibration on the operator, the company says. They also get all the improvements of the redesigned next-generation ADT lineup Volvo announced in January.

The trucks can run for 4 to 4.5 hours per charge during most tasks, the company says. Runtime may drop on heavy tasks. It could also rise as high as 7 hours on less-demanding jobs, like going downhill when fully loaded and uphill when empty.

Their lithium-ion batteries can be fast-charged from 20% to 80% in about one hour, according to Volvo. Operators can check charging status, machine hours and energy consumption using Volvo CE’s My Equipment app on site or remotely.

The company estimates carbon-dioxide reductions of 84% for the electric A30 and 90% for the A40 for the trucks’ lifespans when compared to their diesel counterparts.

Volvo plans to first launch the trucks in Europe next year on a limited basis to select customers, with production growing “in the coming years.”

“These electric haulers mark a major step forward in our ambition to decarbonize construction, combining the same unbeatable performance our customers know and love, with a more sustainable operation,” says Mats Sköldberg, Volvo CE head of technology. “As the world’s first battery-powered articulated haulers of their size class, we are proud to continue to evolve our portfolio by bringing our world-class electric technology into a brand-new segment.”

Quick Specs

A30 Electric

Payload: 32 U.S. tons

Bed volume: 23.3 cu. yd.

Max horsepower: 355

Battery capacity: 245 kWh

A40 Electric