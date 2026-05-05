Caterpillar rolled out several new attachments for material handlers and excavators at ConExpo 2026, designed to increase productivity on earthmoving, recycling and demolition sites.

New work tools include:

The new Cat GSV420 and GSV425 orange peel grapples for material handlers tout faster cycle times, increased capability and reduced maintenance costs.

GSV stands for “grapple scrap vertical” and designates a semi-open vertical cylinder configuration. Cat’s GSH, or “grapple scrap horizontal,” configuration, currently on the market, has cylinders that are integrated in the tines. Having the cylinders exposed allows for simplified service and daily checks, said Chad Bixby, Senior Sales Manager, Caterpillar.

“Based on extensive customer feedback, we targeted performance characteristics, efficiency and versatility for these new GSV models. These semi-open tine options meet a wide range of customer needs,” adds Bixby. “These models offer increased hydraulic flow capacity, and cast parts replace welds to improve durability and reduce weight, so operators can move more tons per hour more efficiently.”

Cat has offered the five-tine GSV configuration in Europe for several years. The four-tine configuration represents a completely new model and is designed to more easily remove scrap from the corners of containers, as well as applications involving larger steel scrap, pipes and beams. Multiple sizes are available to match 20- to 40-ton material handlers and 14- to 31-ton excavators.

Cat redesigned the curvature of the tines to improve the overall grapple fill factor by up to 140% to 200%. A new rotation system is matched with up to 160% higher flow capacity, compared to the previous model.