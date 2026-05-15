Yanmar has unveiled its smallest compact wheel loader as a prototype, with trials set to occur late this year with customers before it goes to market.

The new CL26 weighs about 6,000 pounds, runs on a 44-horsepower diesel engine and has a bucket capacity of .56 cubic yards. Yanmar is calling it a compact wheel loader, but it could also fit into the small articulated loader category, making it the company’s first SAL.

Currently, Yanmar’s smallest wheel loader is the V4-7 at 8,422 pounds and 39 horsepower with a .65-cubic-yard bucket capacity.

“This is a brand-new product for us,” said Product Management Director Peter Ovrebo at the unveiling of the CL26 at ConExpo in March. “… So this is not necessarily the final design. It's very close, but for us, it's still a prototype.”

Yanmar The “CL” in the model name stands for compact loader, and the “26” represents its approximate weight of 2.6 tons.

Yanmar gave the new SAL features similar to larger wheel loaders, such as self-leveling and up to five possible auxiliary lines, along with 6,000 pounds of payload “that really push the envelope on larger machines, but in a much smaller footprint.”

The new loader is a response to a changing market, especially for landscaping and tree care. The small loaders are viewed as more versatile by some and easier on turf.

Contractors may also realize they need an SAL to complement their fleet beyond a skid steer.

“I think the skid steer will always have a market, especially at price points,” Ovrebo says. “But I see that as contractors and owner-operators start to look at their business case … the one-size-fits-all might not be a good solution. And they might have to diversify their fleet with specific pieces of equipment more suitable for what they're doing.”

CL26 Highlights

Yanmar Yanmar says the operator will find the CL26 “easy to handle, even when used in challenging conditions” for “high productivity.”

Features on the new CL26 prototype include:

Articulated steering — wheels follow the same way forward and backward. This increases stability, helps prevent turf damage, provides a short turning radius, optimizes pallet fork positioning and causes less wear on tires.

Rear oscillating axle — designed to improve operator comfort, machine durability and stability, especially when using bucket and forks.

Parallel kinematics — enables the CL26 to take loads “quickly and precisely without having to constantly adapt the load angle.”

Engine — meets Tier 4 Final emissions regulations, is fuel efficient and has an engine cover opening that allows “easy access for maintenance.”

Controls — equipped with “smart control,” fingertip control and multifunction joystick.

Hydraulic quick hitch — Enables quick changes of attachments from the cab with two controls.

Yanmar CL26 Compact Wheel Loader Specs

(Note: Since the CL26 is a prototype, specs are subject to change.)

Operating weight: 6,063 lbs.

Engine: 44 horsepower

Bucket capacity: .56 cu. yd.

Tipping load: 4,292 lbs.

Breakout force: 5,170 lbs.

Max travel speed: 16.8 mph

Auxiliary hydraulics: 13.5 gpm @ 3,045 psi

Machine height: 7.45’

Machine width: 4.59’

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.