Volvo Construction Equipment’s new electric compact wheel loaders, the L20 and L25, are now available in North America.

The electric compact wheel loaders are entering their third generation six years after the L25’s debut at the Bauma trade show in Germany.

The L20 Electric got a 21% increase in standard battery capacity to 40 kWh, which is now the same as the L25. Volvo says both loaders can deliver 4 to 6 hours of runtime on a single charge, depending on the task and how they're used.

An optional 56 kWh battery is also available for a 40% capacity increase.

Charging from 10% to 100% takes about 6 hours 45 minutes with the standard AC onboard charger, according to Volvo.

The loaders can also be recharged from 20% to 80% with an off-board DC fast charger — in 1 hour 20 minutes with a 17.3 kW fast charger or in 2 hours 25 minutes with a 9.6 kW fast charger.

The electric motor driveline delivers the equivalent of 29.5 horsepower, with zero emissions and low noise. Both have a max travel speed of 12.4 mph.