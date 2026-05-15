Werk-Brau has launched a new line of Tilting Buckets for excavators, capable of tilting 45 degrees in both directions for enhanced control and articulation for ditching, grading and sloping.

Eliminating the need for a separate tilting attachment, the buckets can be installed on coupler-equipped excavators with just two hydraulic lines to connect. Widths range from 60 to 84 inches and capacities range from .75 to 2.89 cubic yards. Additional designs and capacities may be available upon request.

Increased tilting force allows better angles to reduce excavator repositioning, Werk-Brau says, which boosts productivity and reduces wear on the tracks and undercarriage.

The oversized cylinder design increases tilting force, allowing the bucket to better hold the desired angle, the company says. Integrated cylinder guards protect the units from damage or leaks. Tilt buckets for compact excavators have a single cylinder design, while full-size excavator buckets have dual cylinders.

High-strength T-1 steel is used for all critical or high wear components, as well as a rigid top section to eliminate flexing. Heavy-duty horizontal bottom wear straps provide additional reinforcement. Each bucket is engineered with tapered side plates and a dual-taper radius for easier dumping, according to Werk-Brau. Hardened greasable bushings are used at all pivot points.

Werk-Brau does not recommend using the Tilt Buckets in tough digging applications. A replaceable bolt-on edge is optional. The bucket does not come with teeth for grading or finishing. Werk-Brau manufactures all attachments to OEM specifications for all makes and models of excavators, the company says.