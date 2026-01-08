Video from the Cab: Watch Dozer Operator Fight Texas Wildfire

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 8, 2026
Updated Jan 9, 2026
Screenshot of in-cab video released by Smith County Emergency Services District 2 of dozer fighting a wildfire.
Screenshot of in-cab video released by Smith County Emergency Services District 2 of dozer fighting a wildfire.
Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Ever wonder what it’s like to fight a fire with a bulldozer?

An East Texas emergency services department decided to give the public a chance to do just that during a recent series of wildfires, with an in-cab camera in one of its firefighting dozers.

The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 posted this Facebook video January 2 from the inside of a dozer cab while the operator fights a blaze:

The agency reported it has “fought numerous wildland/grass fires in the last few days. Several of which have quickly approached structures.”

On January 5, the department’s firefighters put out a 4-acre blaze that threatened 57 structures surrounding it. The structures were protected, and no injuries were reported.

Dry conditions, heavy winds and lots of vegetative growth led to fires getting out of control since New Year's Day. The agency asked that residents avoid burning and outdoor grilling, fireworks, and disposing of cigarettes in grassy areas.

The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 has three specially equipped firefighting dozers, which have come in handy recently during a large increase in grass and wild-land fires.The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 has three specially equipped firefighting dozers, which have come in handy recently during a large increase in grass and wild-land fires.Smith County Emergency Services District 2The district has three specially equipped dozers with large front blades and forestry plows on the rear. Officials credit the machines with quick response to containing and extinguishing fires.

The dozers are used to create fire breaks by removing trees and other vegetation to prevent a fire from spreading. The front blades help further break apart fuel for the fire when there is time after creating fire breaks.

The dozer operators are required to earn special certifications before operating the machinery in an emergency. The district’s operators are frequently deployed throughout the state to help fight wildfires.

The operators are followed by firefighters on the ground using hand tools and other equipment to put out the flames. 




 

Related Stories
An armored Cat D7 in World War II. “If I had to give credit to the instruments and machines that won us the war in the Pacific, I would rank them in this order: submarines first, radar second, planes third, bulldozers fourth,” said U.S. Navy Admiral William F. Halsey.
Dozers
From WWII to Building America, Dozers Still Got This! – Buyer’s Guide 2025
Before Caterpillar's D9, there was the 'Twin D8.' None of the originals has been found, but the dozer's legacy lives on, thanks to this recreation by Peterson Cat.
Vintage Equipment
The 1950s Cat “Twin D8” – 2 Joined Dozers, 1 Big Blade, Double the Power
WhistlinDiesel's replica of the infamous 'Killdozer' crushes a car in their YouTube video.
Construction Equipment
WhistlinDiesel Recreates Infamous “Killdozer” with Old Komatsu D355A
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Dozers
Operator Drowns After Dozer Falls into Water in North Carolina
Top Stories
Cat 140 Joy Cm20250124 4aae4 B7248
Graders/Scrapers
Caterpillar Adds Joystick Option for Next-Generation 140 Motor Grader
Joystick or lever? We break down the pros and cons. The 140 also gets a new nine-speed transmission, enhanced visibility and upgraded tech.
Cat Autonomous Cm20260106 1001f Ff018
Construction Equipment
Caterpillar Previews 5 Autonomous Equipment Lines at CES (Video)
Grand L70 Thumb 2 jpg
Compact Tractors
Closer Look: Kubota’s New Grand L70 Tractors Completely Redesigned After 12 Years
Toyota's Scion 01 Concept UTV delivers more than 300 horsepower and 450 foot-pounds of torque with its Tacoma hybrid engine.
Technology
A UTV from Toyota? – “Scion 01 Concept” Hybrid Side-by-Side Unveiled
The 2026 Ford F-150 comes in a variety of trim, engine, cab and bed choices.
Pickups
2026 Ford F-150 Revealed: Choice of 8 Trims, 5 Engines Including Hybrid, V8
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All