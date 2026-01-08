Ever wonder what it’s like to fight a fire with a bulldozer?

An East Texas emergency services department decided to give the public a chance to do just that during a recent series of wildfires, with an in-cab camera in one of its firefighting dozers.

The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 posted this Facebook video January 2 from the inside of a dozer cab while the operator fights a blaze:

The agency reported it has “fought numerous wildland/grass fires in the last few days. Several of which have quickly approached structures.”

On January 5, the department’s firefighters put out a 4-acre blaze that threatened 57 structures surrounding it. The structures were protected, and no injuries were reported.

Dry conditions, heavy winds and lots of vegetative growth led to fires getting out of control since New Year's Day. The agency asked that residents avoid burning and outdoor grilling, fireworks, and disposing of cigarettes in grassy areas.

Smith County Emergency Services District 2 The district has three specially equipped dozers with large front blades and forestry plows on the rear. Officials credit the machines with quick response to containing and extinguishing fires.

The dozers are used to create fire breaks by removing trees and other vegetation to prevent a fire from spreading. The front blades help further break apart fuel for the fire when there is time after creating fire breaks.

The dozer operators are required to earn special certifications before operating the machinery in an emergency. The district’s operators are frequently deployed throughout the state to help fight wildfires.

The operators are followed by firefighters on the ground using hand tools and other equipment to put out the flames.









