The Big Red Fire Dozers of L.A. County Can Take the Heat (Video)

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 27, 2025
L.A. County Fire dozer plowing field
In this screenshot from a Los Angeles County "Meet the Fleet" video, the fire department's modified Cat D8R dozer shows how it makes a fire break.
Los Angeles County

Dozers are mainstays on construction sites, but less known are the machines' firefighting prowess, especially in the deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area earlier this year.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s fleet of specially equipped dozers particularly stand out. Painted all in red, these dozers create fire breaks by scraping away flammable vegetation and debris. They also move dirt directly into the fire to try to extinguish it.  A video of one went viral in January when it was used to push out abandoned cars blocking a road in Pacific Palisades so firefighters could get to the flames.

The department primarily uses 46-ton Cat D8R dozers, with 16-foot-wide blades, that have undergone extensive modifications to prepare for their dangerous tasks, according to an L.A. County video released last year about the dozers:


Unique to the county fire dozers is a two-seat cabin, designed to keep operators comfortable for long hours and seat the “dozer swamper,” who serves as the operator's guide when navigating the fire line, handles the radio communications and helps ensure safety.

The windows are made of tempered-oven glass to handle extreme heat. The dozers are also equipped with fire curtains designed by NASA to protect the occupants from the intense heat and flames. The cabin has two air purifiers to keep out the smoke and pollutants. They run on a 395-horsepower Cat engine and can hold up to 165 gallons of fuel for 12 hours of operation.

And, of course, they get a bright red coat of paint. Check out the video below by Quinn Cat from 2022 of a newly painted dozer getting ready for the department: 

Darren Beaty, who has been a firefighting construction equipment operator for the department for more than 38 years, said in the county video that the department has a dozer ready 24 hours a day, 365 days a week to respond to fires. It also has experienced – and brave – operators willing to go into harm’s way to protect people and property.

The operators undergo extensive training through the Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Academy.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Here’s a CalFire video on what it takes to be a heavy equipment operator:




 

Related Stories
Maxresdefault 6793ad93bb5c0
Dozers
A Closer Look: Komatsu's Electric Underwater Dozer
Cody Jordan who died in dozer accident at Georgetown SC power plant with family
Dozers
Details Released in Death of Dozer Operator Buried Under Coal Pile
Maxresdefault 6740c5c50bb8f
Dozers
A Closer Look: Next-Gen Caterpillar D8 Dozer Gets Enhanced Operator Experience
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
L.A. County Fire dozer plowing field
Dozers
The Big Red Fire Dozers of L.A. County Can Take the Heat (Video)
The fire department's 46-ton Cat D8R dozers, with 16-foot-wide blades, have gone through extensive modifications to battle a blaze.
Hyundai HT100V and HT120V compact loaders
Skid Steer Loaders
Hyundai to Roll Out its Second Skid Steer at Bauma
side view of Komatsu concept HD785 rigid-frame truck with hydrogen combustion engine
Alternative power
Komatsu Claims "World’s First Large Hydrogen-Combustion Dump Truck"
Wacker Neuson DV125 Dual View Dumper
Construction Equipment
Wacker Neuson Brings its Largest Dual-View Dumper to North America
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All