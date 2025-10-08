Cat’s largest backhoe loaders, the 440 and 450, are the latest to get the next-generation treatment, including new engines, an advanced hydraulic system and more customization options for operators.

The design transition mirrors the engine platform and electronic architecture changes Cat made to its 416 through 430 models, with “more component commonality and enhanced operating similarity,” according to Caterpillar Senior Product Consultant David Young.

The new center-pivot models also feature advanced machine control and the latest Product Link telematics technology.

Before we dive into all the details, here are the specs for the new backhoes:

The 440 and 450 will be available to North American customers in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Cat’s C3.6 engine powers the backhoes, meeting Tier 4 Final emissions standards through selective catalytic reduction and diesel oxidation catalyst. Compared to the previous design, Cat says, the gross horsepower rating on the 440 has increased by more than 9% to 130, while the 450 maintains its 145-horsepower rating.

A load-sensing piston pump delivers full hydraulic lifting and digging forces at any engine speed, and the variable-flow pump automatically adjusts hydraulic power to meet work demands, the company says.

The new advanced hydraulics system lets operators adjust the loader and backhoe auxiliary flow to match attachment specifications, program the loader bucket kickout and return-to-dig functions, and enable parallel lift.

Advanced Control

While Cat will still offer the legacy seat-mounted adjustable joystick controls, a new pod-mounted joystick option will be available on the next-generation 440 and 450.

In this layout, the advanced electronic joysticks are positioned on rear pod control towers. It also features a dedicated electronic joystick for loader control, equipped with an integrated forward/neutral/reverse rocker switch, in addition to the standard FNR lever positioned on the steering column.

Canopy configurations of the 440 and 450 will feature the same soft-key display on Cat’s 416 through 430 models, while the cab-equipped backhoes will get an upgraded touchscreen display. The intuitive interface will enable machine control customization for greater operating precision, Cat says.

Settings on the touchscreen allow the operator to adjust modulation and response for the lift and tilt cylinders independently, matching machine behavior to specific tasks, such as material handling with forks or other Cat attachments.

For the excavator end, modulation and response control enable operators to adjust settings for each hydraulic function independently, tailoring machine performance to specific preferences and job requirements.

“On the 450, we updated the design of the four-lever hoe control option. Prior to this update, it was a mechanical linkage design and now has four electronic levers. This new electronic setup also has the ability to set response and modulation rates for the boom, stick, bucket and swing functions,” says Young.

A new material handling mode reduces hoe modulation and response speed, while synchronizing all hydraulic functions for more precise operation.

Cab models also include a direct link to Cat’s Operator Training library via a QR code on the display. The library includes instructional videos and guides on operating techniques, maintenance best practices and advanced machine features to maximize machine performance and longevity. In-Vehicle Health Monitoring displays upcoming service intervals, as well as additional information on specific maintenance tasks.

A speedometer is now included on the home display for real-time ground speed information.

Machine Versatility

To increase attachment versatility, a variety of mechanical and hydraulic Cat hoe couplers, including the Dual Lock Pin Grabber Couplers and Pin Lock Couplers, are available for the 440 and 450.

The optional Integrated Tool Carrier (IT Coupler), available from the factory or as a field-installed kit, provides a quick connection to a variety of Cat attachments.

Cat’s upgraded standard Cat Product Link features an integrated network manager for enhanced connectivity and fleet management. Customers can customize what machine data is gathered – like fuel usage, scheduled service reminders and fault code alerts – to meet specific needs for improved fleet management.