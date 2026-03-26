Prinoth heard contractor requests for a bigger rotating crawler carrier, and it answered with the industry’s largest model yet, the all-new 22.5-ton-payload Panther T23R.

But when developing the new model, Prinoth didn’t just scale up its 14-ton machine; it came back with a reimagined design centered around its new PowerForce undercarriage, engineered for enhanced terrain performance, comfort and an extended operating range. It is powered by a 320-horsepower Cat C7.1 diesel engine.

“We wanted to make something better, something quicker, something that broke the rules of a rotating crawler carrier,” said Prinoth Product Manager Frank Gangi. “Quite simply, this machine is a workhorse. It’s fast, it’s comfortable and it’s efficient.”

Despite its 22.5-ton payload, the Panther T23R maintains compact dimensions of 9.8 feet wide, 10.8 feet tall and 40 tons of total weight. Its continuous 360-degree rotating upper structure and rounded Hardox steel dump box with telescopic cylinder enable precise material placement in confined spaces where conventional haulers cannot operate, the company says. The Panther T23R pairs well with a 30-ton or larger excavator for moving large volumes of material in tight, confined jobsites or areas with sensitive ground conditions.

“You can get 15.2 cubic yards in it. We’ve given it a rounded profile on the side. You get smooth material flow when you’re dumping. It also reduces carryback, so you’re not moving the same material back and forth,” Gangi says.

Prinoth The cab of the Panther T23R has also been positioned farther forward for increased stability, whether the machine is climbing hills or rotating while fully loaded. The operator seat is also nearly centered in the cab for increased visibility.

Prinoth

More than 20 patents have been filed on Prinoth’s new PowerForce undercarriage, with the company calling it “a fundamental advancement in crawler carrier design.”

The PowerForce undercarriage consists of five key components:

Oblong Track Shape: Unlike Prinoth’s traditional trapezoidal track shape, this unique profile reduces the number of bend points, allowing the machine to put more power to the ground. “Tracks are very stiff. It takes a lot of energy to move them and flex them,” says Gangi. “We took that out of the equation and developed a soft, long track profile and save efficiency by about 200%.”

Adaptive Independent Suspension System: Each of the eight wheels has its own suspension arm supported by a shock absorber with 7 inches of travel, including the idler and sprocket. “This keeps the track on the ground where it's needed to provide you the best traction possible in many different environments,” Gangi says.

Dual-Setting Shock Absorbers: The shock absorbers automatically adjust shock stiffness to the load, providing a consistent ride whether the bed is full or empty. It also helps reduce stress on the vehicle components.

Intelligent Automatic Track Tensioning System: A dual-action cylinder continuously alters track tension, reducing it under light loads to minimize wear and increasing it when more torque is needed.

Precision Track Alignment System: Prinoth reduced the track spacing tolerance from +/- 3 millimeters to +/- 2.3 millimeters, resulting in a track pitch that is 10 times more precise than standard tracks, providing more reliable sprocket engagement.

The undercarriage maintains a low ground pressure of 7.8 psi, and the machine can travel at speeds up to 10.9 mph.

Prinoth

To make such a large machine simpler to maintain, Prinoth says it put as many daily maintenance checkpoints as possible at ground level.

“All your checks, your oil, your fill points, your depth, your fuel — all those things can be done with your feet on the ground, very simply, very easily,” Gangi says.

The track tensioning system allows the sprocket to move inward, simplifying track changes, if needed. The segmented sprocket can also be changed with the track on the machine.

Availability

Prinoth will start a limited production run of the Panther T23R at the end of 2026, with full production set to begin in 2027.