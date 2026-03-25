Among the lineup of machines Liebherr had at ConExpo 2026 was its latest corded electric material handler: the LH 60 M Industry E.

Designed for low-noise and emissions-free operation, the new material handler built on a wheeled excavator chassis offers a total output of 454.11 horsepower and the same performance and speed as a comparable diesel-powered machine, according to Liebherr.

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Powering the LH 60 M Industry E is a 244.73-horsepower Liebherr electric motor, plus a second 20.39-horsepower electric motor for auxiliary systems for improved energy distribution and efficiency, and an energy recovery cylinder.

Liebherr highlights low maintenance costs as an additional benefit of the electric engines — which don’t require fuel and oil filters — as well as less downtime from longer inspection intervals.

The new LH 60 M Industry E offers an operating weight between 124,600 and 143,300 pounds, an improved view via hydraulic cab elevation, accessible catwalks and platforms, and wide-opening service doors.

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A dedicated hydraulic pump in the closed circuit delivers upgraded torque and uppercarriage rotation for optimal slewing, the company says.

Liebherr has also added advanced frequency converter tech to the LH 60 M Industry E for adjusting motor speed to suit specific applications. Contractors will see cost savings through this technology, which helps avoid inrush current peaks during machine startup and protects hydraulic drive components, according to Liebherr.

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The machine shown at ConExpo 2026 was equipped with an 82-foot trailing cable, though it can be equipped with optional 164- and 328-foot cables on a self-winding system. Available attachments include:

GMH 50 and GMH 80 wood grabs

GMZ 50 and GMZ 80 material grabs (offering grapple capacity between 2 and 10.46 cubic yards)

GMM 80-4 and GMM 80-5 (equipment variant with multi-tine grab in open, closed, or semi-closed positions)

Liebherr LH 60 M Industry E Material Handler Specs