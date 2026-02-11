Tigercat Releases New Leveling Track Carrier and Mulching Head

Tigercat Lx825 Release Body
Tigercat

Tigercat Industries has released a new compact leveling track carrier, the LX825, along with a new TCi 4154-15 mulching head for tight in-stand tree felling or precision masticating on steep slopes.

Built on the same upper platform as the LX830E feller buncher, Tigercat calls the LX825 a “quicker, lighter and more agile near-zero-tailswing carrier with an all-new leveling undercarriage. A prototype will debut in February at the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference in Anderson, California, in response to growing demand for fire mitigation interventions and increased forestland management in the Western U.S.

The undercarriage and leveling system is designed for agility, stability and responsiveness in tight stands and steep terrain. Auto leveling automatically adjusts the undercarriage position at the touch of a button.

Powered by a 303-horsepower Tigercat FPT C87 Tier 4 Final diesel engine, the LX825 has a cut radius of 27 feet 8 inches and a swing radius of 7 feet. 

It can be equipped with a choice of two hydraulic systems: the standard feller buncher system, or an optional convertible hydraulic system, which allows the machine to switch back and forth between a disc saw, intermittent saw, bar saw, shear, or mulching head. This increased utility enables forest management contractors to masticate brush, understory and undesirable timber, while retaining the ability to fell merchantable timber, Tigercat says.

The machine’s ER boom system transfers energy between the main and stick boom functions, allowing the operator to actuate the boom with optimal hydraulic efficiency. Operators can quickly and smoothly extend and retract on a horizontal plane with a single joystick. Tigercat says this simplifies operation, reduces operator fatigue and speeds up saw recovery for both new and seasoned operators. 

Inside the cab, operators will find ergonomic armrest-mounted controls, a full-suspension air ride seat and a large, color touchscreen display. Clear sightlines are further enhanced by the Skyview camera system, reducing fatigue and increasing safety and productivity. Bluetooth audio for hands-free calling comes standard.

A clamshell-style retracting roof enclosure makes it easy to access the entire engine compartment, while a swing-down door on the right side of the machine offers quick access to daily service points.

TCi 4154-15 Mulching Head

The new TCi 4154-15 mulching head, designed to be paired with the LX825, features a 4-foot 11-inch swath and easy access to service points and wear items.

The drive system uses a poly chain for reduced belt slip and lower maintenance. Large heavy-duty bearings and shafts ensure durability and uptime.

The inlet and mulching chamber pull in debris and completely masticates it before it exits, ensuring a consistent cut. Two rotor styles are available: standard or an optional feed control rotor, which limits the cutting depth and reduces the load on the machine. The rotation can be switched between up-cut and down-cut by rotating the rotor and switching the pump pressure and return hose.

The mulcher wrist pivots 130 degrees side-to-side for dexterity in tight in-stand treatment applications. The pin-on rake helps clear brush and debris.

Robust housing with reinforced side covers and guarded hose routings minimize wear and damage. Carbide or hardened steel knife tools are available.

Tigercat LX825 Mulcher Carrier Specs

  • Weight (Less Attachment): 67,500 pounds
  • Engine: Tigercat FPT C87 Tier 4 Final
  • Horsepower: 350 hp
  • Fuel Capacity: 155 gallons
