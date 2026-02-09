Komatsu’s New XF895-3 Forestry Forwarder Designed for Big Log-Hauling

Don McLoud
Feb 9, 2026
Komatsu

Komatsu has released the next generation of its XF895 forestry forwarder with an upgraded crane, reinforced frame and redesigned load space.

The XF895-3, Komatsu's largest forwarder, is designed for moving lots of large logs efficiently.

“The XF895-3’s enhancements make it even more well-suited for big log-hauling, final felling and ground preparation,” says Rob Warden, senior product manager, forestry. “It features a more robust frame for toughness, plus a new more powerful crane as an option. The load space offers a lot of adjustability for your tasks, such as telescoping width and height adjustments and fully adaptable gate.”

Komatsu lists the following features for the forwarder:

  • New optional 205F crane with enhanced lift geometry and optional reach up to 32.8 feet.
  • Optional G85H grapple with 4.3-square-foot tip-to-tip area for greater material control.
  • Upgraded telescopic gate.
  • Rugged bunks with widening function.
  • Optional height-adjustable stakes.
  • Reinforced frame and articulating joints designed to accommodate increased load capacity.
  • New electronically controlled hydraulic pump for improved responsiveness and fuel efficiency.

The XF895-3 works well with Komatsu’s eight-wheeled XH951XC-1 harvester introduced in September, the company says.

Komatsu's new XH951XC-1 forestry harvesterKomatsu's new XH951XC-1 forestry harvester Komatsu

