Komatsu's new XF895-3 forestry forwarder

Komatsu has released the next generation of its XF895 forestry forwarder with an upgraded crane, reinforced frame and redesigned load space.
The XF895-3, Komatsu's largest forwarder, is designed for moving lots of large logs efficiently.
“The XF895-3’s enhancements make it even more well-suited for big log-hauling, final felling and ground preparation,” says Rob Warden, senior product manager, forestry. “It features a more robust frame for toughness, plus a new more powerful crane as an option. The load space offers a lot of adjustability for your tasks, such as telescoping width and height adjustments and fully adaptable gate.”
Komatsu lists the following features for the forwarder:
- New optional 205F crane with enhanced lift geometry and optional reach up to 32.8 feet.
- Optional G85H grapple with 4.3-square-foot tip-to-tip area for greater material control.
- Upgraded telescopic gate.
- Rugged bunks with widening function.
- Optional height-adjustable stakes.
- Reinforced frame and articulating joints designed to accommodate increased load capacity.
- New electronically controlled hydraulic pump for improved responsiveness and fuel efficiency.
The XF895-3 works well with Komatsu’s eight-wheeled XH951XC-1 harvester introduced in September, the company says.