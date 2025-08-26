Mattracks, which specializes in converting wheeled vehicles to rubber tracks, has expanded its product line with the new RT60 and RT80 for compact articulated machines.

The two new models give operators improved performance and full machine functionality on uneven terrain, soft surfaces or in areas where ground protection is needed, the company says. The industrial-grade rubber tracks fit most popular compact articulated loaders including Bobcat, Kubota, Avant, ASV.

“The RT60 and RT80 were specifically developed to fit tighter wheel wells while maintaining full articulation and control,” said Richard Voeller, engineer at Mattracks. “They’re built for machines that need to move in small spaces without giving up strength or stability.”

The new track systems feature a shorter design and improved shape, giving articulated loaders and pivot-steer equipment better steering control, a smoother ride and improved traction.

“The tracks are closer together, which improves steering without sacrificing strength,” Voeller added. “These systems were made to handle pivot-steer and articulated vehicles with confidence.”

The RT60 and RT80 include a swivel-mounted lower frame and rubber isolation mounts to help absorb shock and reduce vibration during operation. Mattracks says this design improves operator comfort, reduces wear on the machine and increases overall stability. The smooth tread pattern is gentle on finished surfaces while maintaining traction on soft ground, indoors or out, according to the company.

All RT models offer Mattracks’ rubber torsion system, which enables the tracks to move naturally with the ground.

“It’s all about better contact with the surface and reduced impact on both machine and operator,” added Voeller. “Whether in a building or on muddy terrain, these systems provide reliable traction and a smoother ride.”

In addition to compact articulated loaders, Mattracks says the RT60 and RT80 are ideal for compact equipment like screeds, trenchers and other compact to midsized machines. The system can be installed quickly. It has been tested for performance and durability in a variety of temperatures and ground conditions.

RT Track Conversion Systems

Mattracks now offers four RT track models for a variety of equipment sizes and terrain types:

RT60 and RT80 — High maneuverability and ride quality for smaller, more agile machines

— High maneuverability and ride quality for smaller, more agile machines RT125 — Built for larger machines with gross vehicle weights up to 12,500 pounds requiring high flotation, traction and clearance; delivers similar performance using independent rocker arms that adapt to rough terrain

— Built for larger machines with gross vehicle weights up to 12,500 pounds requiring high flotation, traction and clearance; delivers similar performance using independent rocker arms that adapt to rough terrain RT250 — Designed for equipment up to 25,000 pounds; also features a rubber torsion suspension and a compact design for tight clearances and heavier-duty applications

Mattracks RT60 Specs

GVW: 6,000 lbs

GCSA: 1,752 sq in

Track Width: 15"

Frame: Steel

Suspension: Rubber Torsion

Mattracks RT80 Specs